HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS to Add Alison Krauss, Sierra Hull to 2026 Lineup

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Organizers of HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS have announced additional performers joining the festival's return to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. New additions to the bill include Aaron Lee Tasjan, Darrell Scott String Band with Rob Ickes, Dug, Mama's Broke, A Tribute To Joe Ely with The Flatlanders and Friends, Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, Kam Franklin, Ismay, Jesse Welles, and Sierra Hull. The additions follow an earlier lineup announcement that included AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Hiss Golden Messenger, Kathleen Edwards, My Morning Jacket, Old Crow Medicine Show, El Khat, Tyler Ballgame, William Tyler & Yasmin Williams, and John Craigie with The Coffis Brothers. Additional performers are expected to be announced.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (HSB) shared new additions to the lineup for its 2026 edition in San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Park from Friday, October 2, to Sunday, October 4. Now in its 26th year, the free music festival will once again present a bill of performers spanning an array of genres, including new additions Aaron Lee Tasjan, Darrell Scott String Band w/ Rob Ickes, Dug, Mama's Broke, A Tribute To Joe Ely with The Flatlanders and Friends, Alison Krauss & Union Station F: Jerry Douglas, Kam Franklin, Ismay, Jesse Welles, and Sierra Hull. Last month the lineup kicked off with AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Hiss Golden Messenger, Kathleen Edwards, My Morning Jacket, Old Crow Medicine Show, El Khat, Tyler Ballgame, William Tyler & Yasmin Williams, and John Craigie w/ The Coffis Brothers. Additional performers will be announced soon.

'Last year we celebrated the silver anniversary of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, kicking off a chapter of reflecting on everything we've built over the last 25 years. This October, we're bringing that to a culmination by inviting back legacy artists like Gillian Welch & David Rawlings and Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, as well as presenting a tribute concert to honor Steve Earle - a defining voice in the HSB family whose generosity and artistry have shaped who we are. As we conclude this hallmark year, we couldn't be more excited for the next twenty-five,' said executive director John Caldon.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will kick off its 2026 edition with a festival eve benefit concert honoring singer and songwriter Steve Earle – who has performed at each edition of the San Francisco free music festival since HSB's second year in 2002. The tribute is set for Thursday, October 1 at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. 'An Evening Honoring Steve Earle' will see the 3x GRAMMY Award-winner joined by some of his closest friends and collaborators including Buddy Miller, Elizabeth Cook, Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Jackson Browne, Hot Tuna, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, Molly Tuttle, and other guests. Buddy Miller will serve as the show's musical director, with Reckless Kelly, featuring Greg Liesz as the backing band.

Photo Credit: Jay Blakesburg

The festival is set to open with An Evening Honoring Steve Earle at The Masonic in San Francisco, featuring performances by Steve Earle, Buddy Miller, Elizabeth Cook, Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Jackson Browne, Hot Tuna, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, Molly Tuttle, Shawn Camp, Stacey Earle, and Victoria Williams. Executive director John Caldon said the 2026 edition marks a culmination of the festival's 25th anniversary celebrations, noting the return of legacy artists alongside the tribute to Earle.



Photo Credit: Jay Blakesburg [Download Hi-Res Photo]

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