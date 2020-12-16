Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Madden released the track on December 9th.

Dec. 16, 2020  
Dave Madden Releases 'COVID Christmas' Holiday Track

On Dec. 9, 2020, Austin-based singer-songwriter Dave Madden released "COVID Christmas," a self-referential and self-deprecating Christmas song intended to inject a little humor into this unprecedented holiday season.

The song is a bright, boppy 1950s rock 'n' roll sendup showcasing silvery electric guitars and doo-wop background vocals performed by Austin vocalists Akina Adderley, Erin Ivey and BettySoo (dubbed "The Stocking Stuffers" for this project) and features kitschy lyrics bemoaning the inevitability of a new breed of COVID related holiday music.

