Darro Premieres New Single 'Runs On Guilt'

Today, Asian-American emo artist, Darro, premieres his newest single, "Runs On Guilt." The track tells a tragic story about a toxic relationship and, like Darro's previous single "Singing Out," was produced by pop-punk heavyweight Kris Crummett (Dance Gavin Dance, Issues, Sleeping With Sirens, Tilian, Hail The Sun). Stream the song exclusively today on PopWrapped.

"This song tells the tragic story about a toxic relationship where one partner is extremely manipulative and the other keeps coming back," shares Darro. "The protagonist has moments of realization that they need to leave the relationship or risk losing their way. In the end, the protagonist tragically succumbs to the lust and desire of their manipulative partner and accepts that this is their life now."

An ethereal emblem of emo rock, Brooklyn's Darro puts a modern spin on 2000s alternative trends. The singer/songwriter incorporates anthemic, pop-punk dynamics and passion-fueled lyrical themes to create a distinctive style that's grounded in the human experience-and a unique one at that. Shortly after the release of his debut EP Nostalgia in 2017, Darro received a precarious diagnosis; At the age of twenty-four, he'd developed a brain tumor that necessitated surgery and extensive rehabilitation. Just months after his emergence into the music scene, he found himself having to relearn not just how to sing, but to speak in general.

Miraculously, the musician began writing again in early 2018. His next single, "You're Not Insane," dropped in the summer of 2019 and garnered considerable attention, with the accompanying music video premiering as a Billboard exclusive the following month. He went on to drop two more standalone tracks, "Undefined" and "Paralyzed," the latter of which premiered via V13.

In November 2020, he released his debut full-length album, Songs of Recovery, which chronicles the challenges the artist faced in light of his affliction. Charting at #11 on the iTunes Rock Albums and earning a feature alongside the likes of The Killers in Music Connection Magazine, Darro unequivocally demonstrated his potential as a mainstream success story.

Now, working on the next iteration of his discography, Darro is looking to demonstrate his progression and has teamed up accordingly with producer Kris Crummett. With his new music, Darro seeks to modernize his sound even further, employing hip-hop and electronic elements to create danceable tracks that are still ripe with his signature emotionality.

Listen to the new single here.

Photo Credit: Mike Monto