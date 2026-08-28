Darren Waller Releases New Single "BLINDFOLDED"

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NFL star and recording artist Darren Waller has released his soulful, introspective new single 'Blindfolded,' arriving just ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the field with the Carolina Panthers this season. Written from a deeply personal place, the song reflects on growth, pain, self-doubt and the pressure that comes with having something left to prove.

Alongside the single, Waller shares the latest episode of his vlog series, 'Just Another Day,' offering a look at the work behind his return to the NFL. The episode shows the moment he received the official call to return to the league, as well as the training regimen he began the day after the Super Bowl. Waller opens up about his decision to keep playing, what pushed him through the offseason and experiences including trips to the Super Bowl and Iceland.

Last month, Waller was featured in an episode of Michael Irvin's new Netflix series The White House, titled 'Don't Call It a Comeback.' He speaks candidly about addiction, recovery and the complicated road that brought him to this point, reflecting on the career he believes he could have had, the setbacks that changed his life and the lessons he's carried forward. The conversation goes beyond football, offering a look at Waller's ongoing pursuit of purpose and the person he's become along the way.

About

Darren Waller is an NFL Pro Bowl tight end and recording artist whose music reflects the same vulnerability, resilience and self-examination that have shaped his journey on and off the field. A natural storyteller, Waller began making music in 2015, the same year he entered the NFL, and has since released multiple projects including Delusions of Clarity (2021), Walking Miracle (2023), and the EPs On Notice: Bag Talk and Internal Warfare: This Too Shall Pass. His music gives him another outlet to explore his experiences with recovery, purpose, relationships and personal growth.

Originally from Landover, Maryland, and raised in Atlanta, Waller is the great-grandson of jazz legend Fats Waller. His path to the NFL was marked by early-career struggles and suspensions, but after committing to sobriety, he rebuilt both his life and career with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2019, he broke out with 90 receptions for 1,145 yards, followed by a career-defining 2020 season with 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. His 107 receptions set a Raiders single-season franchise record at the time, while back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons established him as one of the league's elite tight ends.

After stepping away from football in 2024 to focus on his health and purpose, Waller returned to the NFL in 2025 with the Miami Dolphins and is now preparing for the 2026 season with the Carolina Panthers. Through both music and football, he continues to speak openly about vulnerability, recovery and finding purpose beyond the expectations placed on him. He also supports individuals and families affected by addiction through the Darren Waller Foundation.

Photo Credit: Marquis Garden



Photo Credit: Marquis Garden

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