Darren Criss To Host and Perform at MPTF NextGen Summer Party Fundraiser To 'Take Care of Our Own'

The MPTF NextGen Board, a diverse group of entertainment industry professionals who represent the future of Hollywood and support MPTF’s mission of “taking care of our own,” announced that it will host the 2023 NextGen Summer Party on Sunday, August 6 on the rooftop of NeueHouse Hollywood.

The special event will celebrate the resilient Hollywood community and benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund, an Academy Award®-honored organization that supports working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, including the thousands impacted by the ongoing writer’s strike.

The evening will kick off with a VIP cocktail hour from 5–6 p.m., followed by the main event from 6–10 p.m. emceed by Emmy® Award-winning actor Darren Criss, who will also serve as the night’s musical guest. Guests will enjoy additional music from DJ Marc Homer, open bar and hosted hors d'oeuvres, and the opportunity to interact with some of the brightest rising stars in the industry. Those who purchase VIP tickets will also receive a specialty gift bag on their way out. The Summer Party is presented by Delta Air Lines, with additional support provided by City National Bank and First Entertainment Credit Union.

The NextGen Summer Party Host Committee includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Camilla Belle, Matt Bomer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sherry Cola, Lana Condor, Colman Domingo, Janina Gavankar, Jason George, Max Greenfield, Harvey Guillén, Olivia Holt, Glen Powell, Harry Shum Jr., Tiffany Smith, and more.

“MPTF has proven time and time again that they are a necessary and invaluable resource to those in our industry. With the ongoing strikes and subsequent production shutdowns impacting so many, the services that MPTF provides are even more critical,” said NextGen co-chair Jeffrey R. Epstein. “Funds raised during the Summer Party will help those who are directly affected as we weather these challenging times.”

“The efforts of the NextGen Board and its members are an integral part of what we do at MPTF,” said MPTF’s Chief Development Officer Courteney Bailey.

“They show up in so many ways, whether that be through on-campus and virtual events for our residents, hosting events like the Summer Party to raise funds and celebrate MPTF, or simply by representing our organization in their daily lives. We feel confident about our next 100 years, with this dedicated group of leaders at the helm.”

Ticket prices for the NextGen Summer Party, benefiting MPTF, start at $175, and are available now.

For additional information about MPTF NextGen, please visit here.

About MPTF

MPTF supports working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, including temporary financial assistance, case management, and residential living. From childcare to living and aging well with dignity and purpose, MPTF is there to guide the industry workforce through the enormous obstacles life presents. For over 100 years, the extraordinary generosity of the entertainment community has enabled MPTF to deliver charitable services to industry members in need.