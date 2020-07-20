Dark Station Releases New Lyric Video for 'RYSE'

Dark Station has released their new lyric video for "Ryse." The song is off of their debut full length album Down in the Dark.

Watch the video below!

"Ryse is about coming together as a group and standing up for what's right. It's about the power of the unified voice of the people" says Nathan Spades.

Kyle Ort adds, "We wrote this song over a year ago, but we decided to create a video for it because we feel like it fits perfectly with all of the turmoil of 2020."

The band is available for interviews!

In the spring of 2018, five Southern California musicians came together, leaving their respective projects behind, to form a new band. A band with the ability to seamlessly transition from crushingly heavy riffs to unforgettably haunting melodies and lyrics. With inspiration drawing from the top late 90's and early 00's rock bands, there's a certain familiarity to the music that's refreshing and yet evolved into what can only be described as Dark Station. "Down in The Dark" is poised to cement the band's name as a commendable force in the rock world. With rock on the rise, Dark Station has risen to the challenge of aiding in rock's revival.

This is the new age. This is Dark Station.

