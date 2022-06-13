Daisy The Great Kick Off Summer With 'Easy' Single

Brooklyn, NY-based indie pop duo Daisy the Great have shared their new single, "Easy," available via S-Curve/Hollywood Records at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video - co-directed by Daisy the Great and NYC-based filmmaker Edoardo Ranaboldo (AJR).

"'Easy' is a breakup song about all of the complicated - i.e. not always easy - feelings that come along with the end of a relationship," say Daisy the Great. "The song is about learning to trust yourself, finding joy in loving yourself, feeling hope! At the same time, it's about how sometimes even when something isn't right, it still hurts to let it go.

"The music video was filmed in Brooklyn and features our whole band as well as choreography by our dear friend Matilda Sakamoto. With the video, we wanted to explore a lot of the ups and downs of a breakup. Sometimes we might feel chaotic, or really free and independent, or we might experience true grief for something lost. And in those tough moments we lean on our pals. So even though the video is a lot about the break up, it's also about friends being there for each other."

Daisy the Great will mark the arrival of "Easy" with a wide-ranging North American tour including highly anticipated festival performances at Kansas City, MO's Boulevardia (June 17-18), Sioux City, IA's Saturday In The Park (July 2), Quebec, QC's Festival d'été de Québec (July 7), Toronto, ON's Field Trip (July 9), Gonzalez, TX's Float Fest (July 23-24), Chicago, IL's Lollapalooza (July 28-31), Denver, CO's Underground Music Showcase (July 29-31), Columbus, OH's WonderBus Music & Arts Festival (August 26) and Dover, DE's Firefly Music Festival (September 22-25). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

DAISY THE GREAT NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES 2022

JUNE

17-18 - Kansas City, MO - Boulevardia *

JULY

2 - Sioux City, IA - Saturday In The Park *

7 - Quebec, QC - Festival d'été de Québec *

9 - Toronto, ON - Field Trip *

23-24 - Gonzalez, TX - Float Fest *

28-31 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza *

29-31 - Denver, CO - Underground Music Showcase *

AUGUST

26 - Columbus, OH - WonderBus Music & Arts Festival *

SEPTEMBER

22-25 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival *

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE