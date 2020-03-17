DREGG Sign with Epitaph & Share New Track 'Hectic'

Epitaph Records welcomes Melbourne, Australia based anomalistic collective DREGG. "It's super humbling to be joining such an innovative yet true to its roots punk label that isn't afraid to take risks and do things their own way," says DREGG. "To be added to the list of greats that we grew up listening to is absolutely mind blowing. In the spirit of the culture, it's refreshing to see a label of such magnitude allowing their artists to have so much creative freedom. We're as excited to be a part of Epitaph records as we are to watch the label grow into the new era of punk we're endeavoring into."



DREGG make powerfully energetic music, driven by themes of fierce individualism, with a sound that hungrily consumes metal, hardcore, and rap, only to heave it back up in a colorful rainbow of bombastic brutality and iconoclastic absurdity, lovingly fed to the audience like mother birds. The thought provoking five-piece, known for tongue-in-cheek take on the current state of the world, continues to push the boundaries of hardcore with their new single "Hectic." A song that explores the current state of the music scene, criticisms the band has received, and their journey of signing with Epitaph.

DREGG is Christopher Mackertich (vocals), Jordan McQuitty (guitar), Sam Yates (guitar), Aiden Zovic (bass), and Horhay Delalopez (drums).

Photo Credit: Daniel Anderson





