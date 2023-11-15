DJ Mag Crown David Guetta the World's no.1 DJ for the Fourth Time

French superstar DJ and producer David Guetta has been crowned DJ Mag’s No.1 DJ in the 30th anniversary edition of their iconic Top 100 DJs poll. Guetta returns to the No.1 spot for the fourth time after one of the most exciting years of his career to date, with a countless list of smash hit singles, iconic live shows and accolades to his name.

Delighted with the win, he said:

“It’s incredible! It’s wonderful! It’s great because I feel like every time I’m on the top of the Top 100 DJs, it’s for a different reason. You know, the two previous times were probably thanks to Future Rave. This time is probably thanks to ‘I’m Good’ and those big crossover records. I love that I can express different feelings in different ways.”

To celebrate this mammoth achievement, a specially curated mix from the DJ megastar will be broadcast tonight at 9pm on DJ Mag’s Youtube channel; recorded in Ibiza, Guetta has put together a mix of house and underground tracks that revisit his roots and showcase the many different sounds that have been influential in his career.

The range of Guetta’s decade-spanning reign is second to none: with humble beginnings spinning hip hop, house and disco vinyl in Paris’ Broad club alongside the likes of Cassius & Daft Punk before they were internationally renowned artists, to becoming one of the most prolific DJs in the world who can turn his hand to pop, dance, techno and more. He has shown no signs of stopping in 2023; with genre no obstacle, and crossover hits dominating the charts worldwide.

Kicking off what was to become a standout year in his career, Guetta stormed into 2023 with his dance smash ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’, with the two pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. It arrived as the hotly anticipated follow-up to Spotify global #1 and streaming monster, ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. The track earned Guetta his eleventh Grammy nomination, receiving a nod for ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’, has garnered 1.8 billion global streams and simultaneously hit #1 at the US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts.

After a year of smash hits, it is only right for Guetta to see out 2023 with two final huge singles: earlier this month he released the house-influenced ‘Big FU’ with Afropop sensation Ayra Starr and Chicago rap star Lil Durk, which showed an unexpected and refreshing side to Guetta’s production with its slick grooves and infectious funk bassline.

Follow-up pop single ‘When We Were Young’, an inspired new take on Supertramp’s ‘The Logical Song’ with pop megastar Kim Petras, was released just last week: a futuristic banger that thematically looks to the past, creating a sense of nostalgia as we head into the end of another superb year for David Guetta.

Elsewhere he has provided remixes for some of the world’s biggest stars including pop royalty Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Kodak Black. He also recently delivered a dancefloor-ready remix for BTS star Jungkook’s new hit ‘Seven’ featuring Latto.

His renowned live show experience has extended this year to headlining the main stage at Ultra Miami Festival in March, as well as his two Ibiza residencies: diving deeper into his Future Rave records and party concept, which hosted weekly sold-out shows at The World’s No.1 Club, Hï Ibiza - as well as his legendary party F*** Me I’m Famous! continuing at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

He also continued with his residency at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas, a huge Future Rave performance at The Brooklyn Mirage, and many of the world’s biggest events and festivals. Guetta also closes out the huge year with a December tour across Asia, South America and the Middle East moving into the start of 2024 - bringing in the New Year with celebrations in Rio De Janeiro.

This year he has also received a spread of new accolades, picking up two awards at the LOS40 Music Awards, the ‘Dance Act of the Year’ award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and ‘DJ of the Year’ award at the NRJ Music Awards. Other rewards include the ‘Best Electronic Act’ at the MTV EMAs, #1 Producer by 1001Tracklists, and the ‘Producer of the Year’ award at the BRITs in recognition of his production successes.

As he continues to dominate the global charts and play some of the most exciting sets of his career, all while expanding his creative vision, exploring new sounds and evolving as an artist, David Guetta demonstrates time and time again why he is the most cherished electronic artist of our generation. This win once again consolidates his status at the very top of the DJ pile - with no signs of relenting at any point soon.

DAVID GUETTA TOUR DATES 2023-24

8th December 2023 - ULTRA TAIWAN Dajia Riverside Park - Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City, TAIWAN

9th December 2023 - 808 FESTIVAL - BITEC (Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center) - Bangkok, THAILAND

10th December 2023 - DWP FESTIVAL - Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park - Badung, Bali, INDONESIA

15th December 2023 - SOUNDSTORM presents FUTURE RAVE- Riyadh, KSA

16th December 2023 - SOUNDSTORM presents DAVID GUETTA - Riyadh, KSA

30th December 2023 - Estadio Sausalito - Viña Del Mar, Valparaíso, CHILE

31st December 2023 - Jockey Club Brasileiro - Rio De Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL

2nd January 2024 - Centro de Convenciones de Punta del Este - Maldonado, URUGUAY

4th January 2024 - Estadio Real Santa Cruz - Santa Cruz De La Sierra, Andrés Ibáñez, BOLIVIA

6th January 2024 - Movistar Arena - Buenos Aires, ARGENTINA