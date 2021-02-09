DISTRICT 97 To Release New Live Album 'Screenplay'

Chicago prog legends DISTRICT 97 will be releasing a new live album called "Screenplay" featuring well over 2 hours of music across 2 CDs on March 26, 2021!

The album comprises all of DISTRICT 97's critically-acclaimed "Screens" album performed live at Europe's prog rock mecca, Boerderij Cultuurpodium, in October 2019. Additionally, the collection boasts a wide variety of additional live material spanning DISTRICT 97's back catalog and covers ranging from John Lennon to Yes.

Also included is a rousing unreleased live performance of "21st Century Schizoid Man" featuring King Crimson/Asia/UK legend John Wetton, as well as collaborations with other artists such as Dave Kerzner and Fernando Perdomo. Plus, there are two secret "encore" performances.

As a special bonus, a brand new song recorded in quarantine called "Divided We Fall" is included on the new album!