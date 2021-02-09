DISTRICT 97 To Release New Live Album 'Screenplay'
Featuring well over 2 hours of music across 2 CDs on March 26, 2021!
Chicago prog legends DISTRICT 97 will be releasing a new live album called "Screenplay" featuring well over 2 hours of music across 2 CDs on March 26, 2021!
The album comprises all of DISTRICT 97's critically-acclaimed "Screens" album performed live at Europe's prog rock mecca, Boerderij Cultuurpodium, in October 2019. Additionally, the collection boasts a wide variety of additional live material spanning DISTRICT 97's back catalog and covers ranging from John Lennon to Yes.
Also included is a rousing unreleased live performance of "21st Century Schizoid Man" featuring King Crimson/Asia/UK legend John Wetton, as well as collaborations with other artists such as Dave Kerzner and Fernando Perdomo. Plus, there are two secret "encore" performances.
As a special bonus, a brand new song recorded in quarantine called "Divided We Fall" is included on the new album!
DISTRICT 97 is undoubtedly the most musically adventurous rock band in the world to feature an American Idol Top 10 Female Finalist. Since 2008, this quintet from Chicago has melded an adventurous, uncompromising instrumental prowess with the look, sound, and stage presence of vocalist Leslie Hunt. Through world tours and a stream of studio and live releases, the band has garnered a worldwide fanbase; collaborating with iconic singer/bassist John Wetton (King Crimson, Asia, UK) and drawing praise from Bill Bruford (drummer of Yes/King Crimson/Genesis), Mike Portnoy (drummer of Dream Theater/Transatlantic) and other rock luminaries along the way.
DISTRICT 97 rehearses doggedly to refine their compositions, ensemble-playing, and stage presentation; their standards for excellence have only grown more rigorous with the passage of time. Their latest album "Screens" (released October 2019) and its accompanying live shows set a high watermark of composition and musicianship.
