DISGRACELAND Podcast Launches Season 5 with a Two-Part Episode on Guns N' Roses

Today, the explosive music and true crime podcast returns for its 5th season with a two-part episode on Guns N' Roses. Part 1 will be distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network beginning today and can be heard now on the iHeartRadio app and wherever podcasts are available. Part 2 will be available on Tuesday, March 17, with new episodes to follow bi-weekly through the end of the season.

Listen below!

"It's hard to find a band more representative of the rock star lifestyle than Guns N' Roses and even harder to find a rockstar that best demonstrates the tension between separating the art from 'the artist' than Axl Rose," explains Jake Brennan. "Axl's behavior, some of it violent, is well-publicized however, the singer's demons run deep and ultimately led to one of the greatest rock 'n' roll records of all time."

"In this season of Disgraceland, listeners can expect the usual audio salad of crime, grime and scandalous storytelling from the glittery stage of the music industry as well as some monster sound design that is hopefully worthy of the larger than life musicians covered in this season; Jay Z, Prince and Run-DMC to name a few."

The announcement of season 5 follows a string of accolades for the podcast including the "Best Music Podcast" award at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in January and Apple Podcasts coveted "Best Of" 2019 and 2018 year-end lists. In January, Brennan expanded the Disgraceland universe with the launch of "27 Club," a serialized podcast that focuses on one artist across 12 episodes. Season 1, analyzes the life and death of one of the greatest guitarists of all time: Jimi Hendrix. "27 Club" was named one of "The Best New Podcasts of 2020 So Far" by Marie Clarie. Forbes said, "It makes for an engrossing tale as we've come to expect from Jake Brennan, and I expect things to get pretty deep with 12 episodes to work with."

Late last year, Brennan released his debut book, Disgraceland: Musicians Getting Away With Murder And Behaving Very Badly, with Forbes calling it "a real page-turner" and exclaim! deeming it one of "The Best Music Books of 2019." Publisher's Weekly said the book, "...is sure to fascinate music fans and true crime lovers."

Brennan and his business partner Brady Sadler recently launched Double Elvis Productions, a new audio-driven media company, alongside the announcement of a slate of four new podcasts coming to the iHeartPodcast Network in 2020. The first two of these podcasts, "Dear Young Rocker" and "Citizen Critic," can now be heard on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are available.





Related Articles View More Music Stories