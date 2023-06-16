DDG Shares NLE Choppa/BIA Remix Of Viral Hit 'I'm Geekin'

The new project will be released on July 14.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Breakout multi-platinum Pontiac, MI rapper DDG continues to ignite his simmering summer anthem “I’m Geekin” with the release of a new official remix featuring two of the game’s hottest stars, NLE Choppa and BIA. Stream “I’m Geekin” ft. NLE Choppa & BIA at all DSPs HERE via Epic Records. Along with the latest and final in a series of “I’m Geekin” remixes, DDG notably announces his newest project, Maybe It’s Me…, set for release on July 14. Pre-order the project HERE.

This time around, NLE Choppa blesses “I’m Geekin” with his distinct and dynamic flow. He twists together an instantly quotable cameo. Meanwhile, BIA delivers a head-turning flurry of bold bars laced with one-liners and no shortage of attitude. In between, DDG’s instantly recognizable cadence holds down a head-nodding groove. The accompanying visual brings these three powerhouses together on-screen in blockbuster fashion, showcasing the next era of hip-hop together. Would you expect anything less?

“I’m Geekin” has put up serious numbers since release this spring. It has continued to trend Top 10 on TikTok Music’s US Top Tracks Chart, where the slowed down version has maintained a steady position for several weeks. It has also seen well over 700 million views on original TikTok creates and is rapidly rising each day.

The viral phenomenon has notably incited countless creates. Just a few weeks ago, DDG served up his first remix installment featuring rapidly rising rap phenom Luh Tyler. Overall, “I’m Geeking” and its remixes have amassed well over 24.5 million streams.

The song has also received praise, with critical acclaim from XXL, BET, Uproxx, Hot New Hip Hop, Hip Hop DX, REVOLT, and more, with VIBE proclaiming “DDG is cool, calm, and collected despite his new track being titled ‘I’m Geekin’ and the duality is real. If this is geekin’, perhaps everyone out to follow suit to how DDG is living.”

Now, Maybe It’s Me… picks up where he left off on his fan favorite and critically acclaimed album, It’s Not Me It’s You. On the new project, DDG continues to assert himself as an innovator, storyteller, and hitmaker with a collection of undeniable bangers. Released in the fall of 2022, It’s Not Me It’s You offered a more personal reflection of the artist and brought the budding superstar to a whole new level.

Featuring collaborations like “9 Lives” ft. Polo G and NLE Choppa, “Bulletproof Maybach” ft. Offset, “Love Myself” ft. Kevin Gates, and the hit “Elon Musk” ft Gunna, the project received critical acclaim, with Billboard commenting “the Michigan rapper reflects on his journey to stardom, giving an intimate look into his family life and the struggles that ultimately turned into his present-day success,” while Rap Radar stated, “from exploring the highs and lows of love to embracing his newfound success, the rapper and singer stunts effortlessly.”

Uproxx proclaimed it one of the week’s “biggest rap releases” last fall, and VIBE called it his “breakthrough.” Along the way, he received support across the board from GQ to Harper’s BAZAAR, Esquire, People, XXL, ESSENCE, The Breakfast Club, Hot New Hip Hop, and more, and was named to Forbes coveted 30 Under 30.

Now, with Maybe It’s Me…’s imminent arrival, DDG is continuing to cement his status as a forward-looking culture shifter.

About DDG:

Rather than stick to the script, compromise, or follow, DDG has confidently and charismatically blazed his own trail through hip-hop and business.  Hailing from Pontiac, MI, he has quietly asserted himself as a multiplatinum music artist, and trendsetting entrepreneur. Since 2016, he has vaulted to the upper echelon of the culture, adorning top publications, picking up plaques, and eclipsing 1 billion streams.

After a series of independent singles, he initially graduated from buzzing force to rap star on his 2019 debut, Valedictorian, which boasted the gold-certified banger “ARGUMENTS.” However, he reached the stratosphere in 2020 with the inescapable “Moonwalking in Calabasas (Remix)” [feat. Blueface].

It marked his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and went platinum. Along the way, he collaborated with everyone from YoungBoy NBA and Queen Naija to Coi Leray, Masked Wolf, G-Eazy, and G Herbo. Following his 2021 project Die 4 Respect with OG Parker, fans overwhelmingly voted him on to XXL’s prestigious “Freshman Class” cover, and he landed on the covers of KAZI Magazine, PREME, and UPROXX.

In 2022, DDG blasted off to another level altogether with his album It’s Not Me It’s You, which saw him collaborate with the likes of Gunna, Quavo, Kevin Gates, Polo G, and NLE Choppa, and closed out the year by being named to Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30” list for 2023. As he readies his newest project for this summer, DDG continues to prove that he is one of the most exciting rising stars in hip hop and cultural at large. 



Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.

