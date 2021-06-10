D.A. Stern Announces New EP 'People Named Ben' Out July 16

Los Angeles-based musician D.A. Stern will release his latest EP, People Named Ben on July 16 (pre-order). Today D.A. Stern is excited excited to share the EP's first pre-release single "I Look At Every Face (Cindy)." The official video for the single debuted today at MXDWN and can also be shared at YouTube. MXDWN describes the song as "...a nugget of summery alternative pop, blending Brian Wilson-esque orchestral elements and saccharine-sweet pop hooks. " The song's video was directed by Dom Costabile and Andrew Narvaez. It stars actress Mikki Hernandez and Dom Costabile, who is frequently featured on Tim Heidecker's show Office Hours. D.A. Stern had the following to share about the video and how it came together:

My co-producer, Andrew Lappin (L'Rain, Chromeo), and I thought this song would be well-suited for full-on Beach Boys harmonies. We enlisted close friend and brilliant musician, Erik Gundel (Gemma), to make the arrangements and a few other pals in LA, including Bart Davenport, to sing the parts. Lyrically, the song explores the feeling certain places give you when they have strong emotional associations with somebody in your life.

Few artists are equally skilled producers as they are songwriters. For Los Angeles-based, New Jersey-raised D.A. Stern, the two roles marry perfectly to showcase his playful deftness and signature wit. His full-length Slumberland debut, 2018's Aloha Hola, is an impressive collection of ornate, hook-laden power-pop. Its proficiency and economy of writing recalls R.E.M. or Big Star, while its simultaneously wry and introspective lyrics evokes Harry Nilsson. Though that album marked the first D.A. Stern release, his undeniable talent has been long evident. Raised in Bergen County, New Jersey, he cut his teeth in New York City's music community with his band the Sanctuaries. After recording their LP in Nashville with longtime Yo La Tengo producer Roger Moutenot, D.A. turned to engineering and production, honing his craft at Beastie Boy Adam Yauch's recording studio, Oscilloscope Laboratories. Working with such luminaries as Kathleen Hannah, Cat Power, James Murphy, Mike D, and Ad Rock quickly developed Stern's studio chops, as well had his Todd Rundgren-esque songwriting/producing double threat.



Now, based out of Los Angeles, D.A. follows his 2020 release Mmxxtape - featuring appearances by Colleen Green, Fat Tony, Alex Winston & others - with a new EP, People Named Ben. "During the pandemic, I've been listening to a ton of exotica and lounge, probably because I've really missed going to tiki bars," Stern explains on the inspiration behind his new release. "So I wrote a batch of songs while wearing hula shirts and snagged a cheap vibraphone off of Craigslist. I wouldn't necessarily categorize this EP as lounge, but the attempt was to make something loungey and simultaneously modern that called to mind those dark barrooms and sugary, yet effective, concoctions with lyrics that extol the virtues of friendship found among them."

Watch here:

Photo Credit: Graham Ohmar