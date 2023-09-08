D4VD Unveils 'The Lost Petals' EP

18-year-old artist d4vd releases The Lost Petals EP via The Darkroom/Interscope. He couples the project with a new animated video for his song “Rehab."

Following the release of his debut EP, Petals To Thorns, a masterful nine-track project with breakthrough hits including grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem RIAA Multi-Platinum “Romantic Homicide,” and RIAA Platinum “Here With Me,” d4vd complements the project with a follow-up EP The Lost Petals. The five song collection fits into the world of Petals to Thorns and serves as a continuation of that project.

These tracks represent a similar time in d4vd's creative process that he wants to share with fans before moving into his next phase of music. He first teased the EP with the release of “Notes From A Wrist,” an homage to a friend who struggled with mental health. Overall, The Lost Petals offers a more intimate and stripped-down glimpse at d4vd’s artistry than ever before.

To complement the EP, d4vd also unveils an anime video for “Rehab” directed by Tristan Zammit and written by Raheem Powell and d4vd himself. It follows a similar theme as his last anime-inspired video “Romantic Homicide - Introducing IT4MI” capturing a battle between d4vd and his alter ego IT4MI – adorned in his signature bandaged look – as they’re vying for the same love interest. “Itami” means pain in Japanese and represents the hurt felt in d4vd’s universe.

d4vd recently received a Streamy Award Nomination for “Here With Me” in the “Rolling Stone Sound of the Year” category. Earlier this year, he was honored as part of Billboard’s 21 under 21 and Variety’s Young Hollywood Impact Report lists. As part of their ‘Bummer Summer’ campaign, Spotify installed a d4vd statue in his hometown of Houston’s Buffalo Bayou Park.

On the heels of a successful “Pop Rising” show presented by Spotify earlier this week at The Roxy Theatre and with two sold-out headline tours under his belt, d4vd will soon embark on a smattering of tour dates.

First, he joins R&B powerhouse SZA on the second leg of her North American S.O.S. tour, which will be followed by a run of headlining tour dates in select Southeast Asian markets including Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul. In between, he finds time to perform at some of this year’s most anticipated music festivals including Austin City Limits, Corona Capital Festival, and Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw. See below for full routing.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Sep. 20 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Miami, FL - Keseya Center

Sep. 22 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sep. 24 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sep. 26 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sep. 28 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sep. 30 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Oct. 1 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Oct. 4 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 6 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Oct. 6 - 8 Austin City Limits - Austin, TX - Zilker Metropolitan Park

Oct. 7 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Oct. 10 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Chicago, IL - United Center

Oct. 11 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Oct. 13 - 15 Austin City Limits - Austin, TX - Zilker Metropolitan Park

Oct. 14 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Oct. 15 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Oct. 18 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Oct. 19 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Oct. 22 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 23 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 26 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Oct. 28 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 29 - S.O.S. tour w/ SZA - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Nov. 11-12 - Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival- Los Angeles, CA - Dodgers Stadium

Nov. 19 - Corona Capital - Mexico City, MX - Abono Area Club

Nov. 23 - Headlining Show - Jakarta, ID - Basket Hall Senayan GBK

Nov. 27 - Headlining Show - Singapore, SG - Capitol Theatre

Nov. 29 - Headlining Show - Kuala Lumpur, MY - Zepp KL

Dec. 4 - Headlining Show - Manila, PH - New Frontier Theater

Dec. 6 - Headlining Show - Tokyo, JP - Ebisu Garden Hall

Dec. 9 - Headlining Show - Seoul, KR - Musinasa Garage

Photo credit: Nick Walker