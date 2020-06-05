D. Myke Releases New Single 'Let's Go To Vegas' Ft. J Young MDK

D. Myke drops his debut single, "Let's Go To Vegas", featuring J Young MDK on June 5, 2020 on all digital outlets. J Young MDK is on Jamie Foxx's record label.

Listen below!



"Let's Go To Vegas" was produced by Darius Samuel, aka 15hunnitboy (prodigy of Rance). 15hunnit boy is also known for producing Big Homie Rules by Yo Gotti. Let's Go To Vegas was mixed, mastered and recorded by Grammy nominated engineer Lorenzo Cardona, who produced Rockstar by Post Malone.

"Let's Go To Vegas" is a fun road trip anthem that invites everyone to live in the moment and do something fun with your friends. While many of us can't actually make it to Vegas right now, we can still connect with each other and find ways to enjoy life and share time together. "Let's Go To Vegas" is that exact invitation to fun and freedom. Everyone is invited to join the party, come along and "Let's Go To Vegas!"



D. Myke shares how "Let's Go To Vegas" came to life, "This song is about EVERYONE coming together, regardless of who they are, what they look like or where they come from. We were hanging out at the studio talking about an upcoming trip driving to Vegas we had planned. This simple song came out of that moment. We were looking forward to leaving our worries behind and having fun together! I want this song to help people feel like they can get back to having a good time again and promote a positive message and share love for each other in these difficult times." - D. Myke

"...Lets go to Vegas.

Bags been packed,

Extra key to my hotel suite,

Views from the top is all we need.

Lets go to Vegas..."

Featured artist J Young MDK gives his thoughts on D. Myke and the single, "It's been a pleasure working with D. Myke. That's my brother and he's a good artist. What I love about the song "Let's Go To Vegas" is it's timeless. People will be singing this song for years to come. It represents fun and positivity. It's an OPEN invitation for everyone to turn up. What's not dope about that?" - J Young MDK

