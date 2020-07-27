D Chase Announces New Single 'Summertime Ting'

He Will Release the Song on July 31

D Chase will release his new single "Summertime Ting" Friday, July 31, 2020.

The Toronto rapper, from an early age took is inspiration from Snoop Dogg, Ja Rule & Fabulous. In his teens, the artist began creating and recording music in professional estúdios. After a break, Chase returned with a New York Trap sound. Releasing under his own Triple L Music Group and with renewed focus, the rapper has found success. Chase is as much Intune with the business of his music as the music itself. "Knowledge keeps the journey clear." With the release of his "Till I'm Rich" music video and mix tapes "41613", "Overdue" and a special release with DJ Holiday, followed by "Atypical" released in 2020, Chase is back and entrenched in the music he loves.

D Chase spends much of his time in the studio but knows how to hold down the stage. The artist has opened for Rick Ross, Fabolous, T-Pain, Busta Rhymes, Juelz Santana, Mavado and more. The Toronto rapper has a solid and loyal fan base who he shares his future and past with. His music reflects all of the man. No pretenses. Putting past troubles behind him, Chase has been able to resurrect and soar.

