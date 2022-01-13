Cult of Luna Release New Single 'Into the Night' From Forthcoming Album

Sweden's prolific post-metal band Cult of Luna have revealed their expansive new single "Into the Night" off their forthcoming album, The Long Road North.

The record is one of their most beautiful and dynamic works to date which is palpably heard on the latest single. Guitarist and vocalist Fredrik Kihlberg explains, "'Into the Night' is about the search for something or someone that's been lost. It's about being in the state between conscious and unconscious, awake and dreaming. Seeing, hearing and experiencing things and not knowing if it's real or imagination."

For over two decades Cult of Luna have forged a sound incomparable to others - ambitious, epic, visceral, and drenched in emotion. The Long Road North marks as a follow-up to last year's The Raging River EP. As is the case with every album from the band in recent years, there is a lot of shifting of dynamics and sonic density, and perhaps more so than usual on The Long Road North. "It's a big and cinematic sounding album. I think one of the reasons why we have been able to be so productive the last couple of years is that we have been consistently writing from the heart. We have let our instincts guide us, and I think it's getting clearer where we are heading," reveals vocalist/guitarist Johannes Persson, who has been one of the primary driving forces behind the band since their inception.

Persson continues, "The long road north is a long road home. A direction dictated by a call that penetrates rock and echoes through the forest. It flows over every lake, accelerated by the wind. When it reaches you, you know it's time. Time to move forward. You don't know where it will lead but you put the trust in it. With eyes raised towards the midnight sun it pulls you closer. The road is long and the end is uncertain."

The Long Road North is out February 11 via Metal Blade Records and features guest appearances from composer Colin Stetson, Christian Mazzalai and Laurent Brancowitz of French indie band Phoenix, and Mariam Wallentin (Wildbirds And Peacedrums). Pre-order the new album here.

Listen to the new single here:

Recognized for their apocalyptic live performances that unrestrainedly explore the audience's imagination, Cult of Luna will bring their stunning live show to fans just in time as The Long Road North hits shelves worldwide. Currently they are confirmed to tour UK and EU this Spring with Alcest, Caspian and Holy Fawn - North American dates to follow. Purchase tickets here.

Tour Dates

with ALCEST & SVALBARD

24/02/22 DK - Copenhagen - Vega

25/02/22 DE - Berlin - Huxley's

26/02/22 PL - Krakow - Klub Studio

27/02/22 PL - Warsaw - Progresja

28/02/22 CZ - Prague - Roxy

01/03/22 AT - Vienna - Arena

02/03/22 SI - Ljubljana - Kino Siska

04/03/22 CH - Lausanne - Les Docks

05/03/22 DE - Stuttgart - Wizemann

06/03/22 DE - München - Muffathalle

07/03/22 DE - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

08/03/22 DE - Münster - Skaters Palace

09/03/22 NL - Utrecht - Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda

10/03/22 BE - Kortrijk - Depart

11/03/22 FR - Paris - L'Olympia

12/03/22 UK - London - The Forum / Beyond The Redshift Festival

with CASPIAN & HOLY FAWN

02/10 - LU Esch, Rockhal

03/10 - DE Cologne, Live Music Hall

04/10 - CH Geneva, Alhambra

05/10 - FR Toulouse, Le Metronum

06/10 - FR Biarritz, Atabal

07/10 - ES Barcelona, AMFest

08/10 - ES Madrid, But

09/10 - ES Porto, Amplifest

11/10 - FR Nantes, Stereolux

12/10 - FR Lille, Aeronef

13/10 - FR Strasbourg, La Laiterie

14/10 - NL Zwolle, Hedon

15/10 - DE Leipzig, Felsenkeller

16/10 - PL Wroclaw, A2

17/10 - HU Budapest, Durer Kert

19/10 - GR Athens, Fuzz Club