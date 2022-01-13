Cult of Luna Release New Single 'Into the Night' From Forthcoming Album
The group's new album will be released on February 11.
Sweden's prolific post-metal band Cult of Luna have revealed their expansive new single "Into the Night" off their forthcoming album, The Long Road North.
The record is one of their most beautiful and dynamic works to date which is palpably heard on the latest single. Guitarist and vocalist Fredrik Kihlberg explains, "'Into the Night' is about the search for something or someone that's been lost. It's about being in the state between conscious and unconscious, awake and dreaming. Seeing, hearing and experiencing things and not knowing if it's real or imagination."
For over two decades Cult of Luna have forged a sound incomparable to others - ambitious, epic, visceral, and drenched in emotion. The Long Road North marks as a follow-up to last year's The Raging River EP. As is the case with every album from the band in recent years, there is a lot of shifting of dynamics and sonic density, and perhaps more so than usual on The Long Road North. "It's a big and cinematic sounding album. I think one of the reasons why we have been able to be so productive the last couple of years is that we have been consistently writing from the heart. We have let our instincts guide us, and I think it's getting clearer where we are heading," reveals vocalist/guitarist Johannes Persson, who has been one of the primary driving forces behind the band since their inception.
Persson continues, "The long road north is a long road home. A direction dictated by a call that penetrates rock and echoes through the forest. It flows over every lake, accelerated by the wind. When it reaches you, you know it's time. Time to move forward. You don't know where it will lead but you put the trust in it. With eyes raised towards the midnight sun it pulls you closer. The road is long and the end is uncertain."
The Long Road North is out February 11 via Metal Blade Records and features guest appearances from composer Colin Stetson, Christian Mazzalai and Laurent Brancowitz of French indie band Phoenix, and Mariam Wallentin (Wildbirds And Peacedrums). Pre-order the new album here.
Listen to the new single here:
Recognized for their apocalyptic live performances that unrestrainedly explore the audience's imagination, Cult of Luna will bring their stunning live show to fans just in time as The Long Road North hits shelves worldwide. Currently they are confirmed to tour UK and EU this Spring with Alcest, Caspian and Holy Fawn - North American dates to follow. Purchase tickets here.
Tour Dates
with ALCEST & SVALBARD
24/02/22 DK - Copenhagen - Vega
25/02/22 DE - Berlin - Huxley's
26/02/22 PL - Krakow - Klub Studio
27/02/22 PL - Warsaw - Progresja
28/02/22 CZ - Prague - Roxy
01/03/22 AT - Vienna - Arena
02/03/22 SI - Ljubljana - Kino Siska
04/03/22 CH - Lausanne - Les Docks
05/03/22 DE - Stuttgart - Wizemann
06/03/22 DE - München - Muffathalle
07/03/22 DE - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
08/03/22 DE - Münster - Skaters Palace
09/03/22 NL - Utrecht - Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda
10/03/22 BE - Kortrijk - Depart
11/03/22 FR - Paris - L'Olympia
12/03/22 UK - London - The Forum / Beyond The Redshift Festival
with CASPIAN & HOLY FAWN
02/10 - LU Esch, Rockhal
03/10 - DE Cologne, Live Music Hall
04/10 - CH Geneva, Alhambra
05/10 - FR Toulouse, Le Metronum
06/10 - FR Biarritz, Atabal
07/10 - ES Barcelona, AMFest
08/10 - ES Madrid, But
09/10 - ES Porto, Amplifest
11/10 - FR Nantes, Stereolux
12/10 - FR Lille, Aeronef
13/10 - FR Strasbourg, La Laiterie
14/10 - NL Zwolle, Hedon
15/10 - DE Leipzig, Felsenkeller
16/10 - PL Wroclaw, A2
17/10 - HU Budapest, Durer Kert
19/10 - GR Athens, Fuzz Club