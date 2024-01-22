Cuffed Up Announce Debut Album; Share New Single 'Finer Things'

LA-based trio, Cuffed Up today announce their long-awaited debut album, All You Got which is out via Hit the North Records on April 5. Alongside the news, Cuffed Up is sharing their new single, "Finer Things" which arrives with an accompanying video directed by Jacob Butler and Ralph Torrefranca of the band. The album will be available as a limited edition "lucky dip" eco-mix vinyl variant – pre-order here.



Cuffed Up, who will play at Bardot, Los Angeles tonight (Jan 22) for KCRW's School Night have a knack for distilling big dreams into sound. All You Got is filled with dreams of bigger stages, a more open heart and a more equitable society – in short, dreams that are swiftly dismissed as naive. For this Los Angeles three-piece, “anthemic” is not just an apt descriptor of their sound, it's an ethos. In every swelling chorus, ardent guitar riff and rich cascade of cymbals is a seed of hope that things will take a turn for the better.



The recent singles, "Little Wins" and "Love Is..." which found support from Paste Magazine, FLOOD and Exclaim feature on All You Got. Earlier releases from Cuffed Up, such as Asymmetry and their self-titled debut EP found acclaim at NME, KEXP (Song of the Day, Live Session), The Line of Best Fit, SPIN, Under the Radar and more.



When speaking about the punchy album opener, "Finer Things", Torrefranca says: "The verses of the song describe the undeniable bolt of lightning that shoots down your body when you meet someone you're absolutely infatuated with. The pure pheromones of attraction that excite you more than anything you've ever experienced, feeling an overwhelming rush of the idea that they're one of a kind. The chorus is the big realization that this person can potentially be “the one” person you've been searching for your whole life."

Formed by vocalist/guitarist Torrefranca and drummer, Joe Liptock in 2018 and joined by Apostolopoulos in 2022, Cuffed Up share a love of stirring rock music, from the urgent tension of the U.K. post-punk revival (particularly Shame, whose first L.A. show inspired Torrefranca to form Cuffed Up) to the tender, ornate compositions of Death Cab for Cutie (a special influence, given Torrefranca and Liptock were in the same DCFC cover band, and Torrefranca and Apostolopoulos were at the same DCFC show in 2008, long before they met).

U.S. Tour Dates

1/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bardot

3/11 - 3/16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW 2024

5/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge (on sale 1/26)

5/3 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Griffin (on sale 1/26)

Photo credit: Sheva Kafai