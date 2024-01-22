Cuffed Up Announce Debut Album; Share New Single 'Finer Things'

Their new album will be released on April 5.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Cuffed Up Announce Debut Album; Share New Single 'Finer Things'

LA-based trio, Cuffed Up today announce their long-awaited debut album, All You Got which is out via Hit the North Records on April 5. Alongside the news, Cuffed Up is sharing their new single, "Finer Things" which arrives with an accompanying video directed by Jacob Butler and Ralph Torrefranca of the band. The album will be available as a limited edition "lucky dip" eco-mix vinyl variant – pre-order here.

Cuffed Up, who will play at Bardot, Los Angeles tonight (Jan 22) for KCRW's School Night have a knack for distilling big dreams into sound. All You Got is filled with dreams of bigger stages, a more open heart and a more equitable society – in short, dreams that are swiftly dismissed as naive. For this Los Angeles three-piece, “anthemic” is not just an apt descriptor of their sound, it's an ethos. In every swelling chorus, ardent guitar riff and rich cascade of cymbals is a seed of hope that things will take a turn for the better.

The recent singles, "Little Wins" and "Love Is..." which found support from Paste Magazine, FLOOD and Exclaim feature on All You Got. Earlier releases from Cuffed Up, such as Asymmetry and their self-titled debut EP found acclaim at NME, KEXP (Song of the Day, Live Session), The Line of Best Fit, SPIN, Under the Radar and more.

When speaking about the punchy album opener, "Finer Things", Torrefranca says: "The verses of the song describe the undeniable bolt of lightning that shoots down your body when you meet someone you're absolutely infatuated with. The pure pheromones of attraction that excite you more than anything you've ever experienced, feeling an overwhelming rush of the idea that they're one of a kind. The chorus is the big realization that this person can potentially be “the one” person you've been searching for your whole life."

Formed by vocalist/guitarist Torrefranca and drummer, Joe Liptock in 2018 and joined by Apostolopoulos in 2022, Cuffed Up share a love of stirring rock music, from the urgent tension of the U.K. post-punk revival (particularly Shame, whose first L.A. show inspired Torrefranca to form Cuffed Up) to the tender, ornate compositions of Death Cab for Cutie (a special influence, given Torrefranca and Liptock were in the same DCFC cover band, and Torrefranca and Apostolopoulos were at the same DCFC show in 2008, long before they met). 

U.S. Tour Dates

1/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bardot
3/11 - 3/16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW 2024
5/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge (on sale 1/26)
5/3 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Griffin (on sale 1/26)

Photo credit: Sheva Kafai



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kyle Gordon to Release Debut Album Kyle Gordon Is Great in March Photo
Kyle Gordon to Release Debut Album 'Kyle Gordon Is Great' in March

Featuring viral smash “Planet Of The Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica)', “Girls Are The Best (feat. Tanya McCabe)', and “Ugliest Girl On The Beach (feat. Antonio Frankfurt)', Kyle Gordon Is Great is the culmination of years of characters and genre parodies that Kyle has developed and perfected in his one-of-a-kind live shows.

2
Video: Nadine Shah Shares Video For Greatest Dancer From New Album Photo
Video: Nadine Shah Shares Video For 'Greatest Dancer' From New Album

Nadine Shah shares a new video for the track 'Greatest Dancer.' The song and accompanying clip are inspired by the lockdown Saturday nights that Nadine and her late-mother would spend watching Strictly Come Dancing. Greatest Dancer follows the lead singles 'Topless Mother' - which went straight onto the BBC 6Music A-List - and 'Twenty Things.'

3
Newport Folk Festival Announces 2024 Ticket On-Sale Information Photo
Newport Folk Festival Announces 2024 Ticket On-Sale Information

This summer the Newport Folk Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island to celebrate a major milestone - the iconic cultural institution's 65th Anniversary. One of the longest running and most storied festivals in America will return July 26th-28th where it will continue to host once in a lifetime performances.

4
Spencer Crandall to Release New Single Worth The Wait Photo
Spencer Crandall to Release New Single 'Worth The Wait'

Dynamic independent Country artist Spencer Crandall makes his highly-anticipated return with long-awaited new music. The singer known for penning love songs that “leave a mark on the listener” (Forbes) will celebrate the swoon-worthy ballad's release with a special appearance at the Grand Ole Opry that night (2/9).

More Hot Stories For You

Brenda Lee Achieves Her First Song To Hit 1 Billion Streams On Spotify With 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'Brenda Lee Achieves Her First Song To Hit 1 Billion Streams On Spotify With 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'
Kameron Marlowe Unveils 'The Strangers Tour'Kameron Marlowe Unveils 'The Strangers Tour'
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck''America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Beau Nair Bucks Trends And Rides Into Success In The New Year After Over 20 Million Video ViewsBeau Nair Bucks Trends And Rides Into Success In The New Year After Over 20 Million Video Views

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!