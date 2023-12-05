Cuban Percussionist & Songwriter Ivan Llanes Shares 'Respira Y Siente' From New Album

In an ever-expanding and increasingly globalized music industry, Cuban-American percussionist and vocalist Ivan Llanes stands out as one of the most exciting musicians of his generation. Ivan Llanes will release his debut LP, La Vida Misma, on March 22 via Vydia and today shares "Respira y Siente" to accompany the announcement.

“Respira y Siente” is a high-energy, danceable, Cuban Salsa that's an invitation to a life celebration through music. A welcome to appreciate art, music, and poetry; to have fun, sing, dance, and to celebrate love, joy, and union. A reminder that simple things could make us feel alive and happy and that music can heal our souls.

"I've always wanted to write a song that brings joy, and helps people to be present, enjoying life here and now," says Ivan of the track. "Just to celebrate the fact that we are here, alive, we should be thankful, and happy. This song is a real party!"

Originally hailing from Camaguey, Cuba, Ivan has earned himself a prestigious reputation in New York City for his range of percussion skills, distinctive voice, and songwriting style. “La Vida Misma is a reflection of my existence," states Llanes.

"It's a story that tells my roots, my personal and professional paths, my learning of life. La Vida Misma is a Cuban saying that means 'Life itself'. It is very common and is used to describe any intense, divine situation of everyday life. Like when you enjoy the beach, or eat something delicious, or when you hug a loved one you haven't seen in a long time. Musically, this album represents my personal and professional life, having the genres I've been exposed to, performed, and interacted with Cuban, American, and Brazilian music. The lyrics speak of my personal life experiences. This album is literally 'My Life Itself'."

Growing up in Cuba, as a percussionist, Ivan would breathe in passion among the universe of Cuban music on the fantastic island, eventually making his way to the United States. He found his voice, married a Brazilian woman, and then fell in love with her country and culture. Experiencing the evolution of all these societies and sounds embodied La Vida Misma into music.

Ivan is currently a member of jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker's quintet, having performed at notable jazz festivals throughout the United States and around the world, and has been featured on TV shows including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Ivan is also the lead vocalist with the Latin supergroup People of Earth, having performed alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic and New World Symphony, among others. Prior to relocating to the United States in 2011, Ivan toured Cuba, Europe, and the United States with legendary Cuban flutist Maraca. Since moving to the U.S., Ivan has performed and/or recorded with Grammy-winners Arturo O'Farrill, Nella, Carlinhos Brown, and Descemer Bueno as well as with Emmy-award-winning composer Katreese Barnes.

Photo Credit: Mau Quiros