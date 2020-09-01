Crown Lands Release Celestial Video for 'Sun Dance'

Their self-titled album was just released.

On the heels of their self-titled debut album release and two drive-in concerts with The Trews, Canadian powerhouse duo Crown Lands unveil the psychedelic music video for "Sun Dance" today with Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company. The new video for "Sun Dance" echoes Crown Lands artistic vision and continues the off-center homage to nature featuring levitating performances in a distorted glimmering garden. The video was filmed at Allen Gardens in Toronto by Director Alex P Smith.

In addition to the "Sun Dance" video release, fans can also participate in a campaign launched today in partnership with WEARTH to help the environment while celebrating Crown Lands music. WEARTH is committed to helping address the environmental issues of deforestation, climate change and food security with positive, meaningful and tangible actions you can proudly share. For every 50 streams generated, Crown Lands will plant a tree and also offer fans a chance to win a vinyl and merch prize pack. Simply connect your streaming account by clicking here and revisit the website any time to see how many trees will be planted throughout the campaign.



"Sun Dance" is featured on the band's self-titled debut album, out now on all digital platforms and available for pre-order in limited-edition custom vinyl. The stunning 12-inch record features art designed by Bruno Borges and stays true to the Crown Lands aesthetic; "a reflection of the world we live in, but bent through a heightened, psychedelic otherworldly lens. The colour palette is meant to reflect the sonic palette of the album: warm, inviting, nostalgic. Grand landscapes are what we live for - we spend as much time communing with nature as possible, and it comes out in our work," describes lead singer and drummer Cody Bowles.

Watch the video for "Sun Dance" here:

