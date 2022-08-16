Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cris Hodges Shares Second Track 'Tear It Down (feat. TheUnder)' From Debut Album 'Black Hole Magic'

Hodges' new album will be released on October 7.

Aug. 16, 2022  

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and engineer CRIS HODGES has returned with a second sampling of new music from his debut solo album BLACK HOLE MAGIC, out October 7 via Riptide Music Group.

HODGES has shared the track and video "Tear It Down" which features acclaimed producer and labelmate TheUnder, who's best known for his viral 2019 orchestral single "Fight," featured on the Hobbs & Shaw trailer.

The song is available for streaming and download now across all digital platforms and its music video can be seen streaming below. "Tear It Down" highlights HODGES soaring vocals with a melodic rock base and electronic stylings.

"I wrote 'Tear It Down' about abuse of power and using poverty as a means of control," says HODGES. "The lyrics were inspired by several experiences while touring different parts of the world and speaking to communities who were doing their absolute best to stay alive and provide for their families. They seemed stuck, afraid to challenge the rules and rulers that oppressed them. Maybe no one has ever given them permission to challenge their current life experience. I wanted to do that with this song."

HODGES previously shared the album's lead single "Devil In Charge" in July which further exemplifies his distinctive genre-blending sound adding in pop elements to the rock/edm-based track. BLACK HOLE MAGIC will continue to showcases his fearless artistry and unique vision across 13 tracks of unashamed, unapologetic, spirited music, adding in country and blues elements.

Equal parts self-starting entrepreneur and versatile songsmith, HODGES is a native Texan who moved to Los Angeles after responding to a Craigslist ad looking for a talented session vocalist for film and TV. There he developed his skill set as a topline specialist, vocal performer and composer, working behind the scenes with Paramount Pictures, Sony, Nickelodeon and Riptide Music Group, among others.

Inspired by Boyz II Men, Michael Jackson, and Ace Of Base as a young child informed his pop sensibilities while his teenage discovery of alt-rock icons like Stone Temple Pilots and Jane's Addiction introduced the mixture of heaviness and emotionalism that's also become central to the music he makes today.

Watch the new music video here:




