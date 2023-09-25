Craig Morgan Recruits Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton & Lainey Wilson for New Project

On the heels of being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve live on the Grand Ole Opry stage this summer, country music hit-maker, author and Army veteran Craig Morgan is announcing a forthcoming brand-new EP, Enlisted, set to release October 20 on Broken Bow Records.

Morgan recruited several of his famous friends — Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Gary LeVox, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson — for the six-song project, which features new versions of some of Morgan’s biggest hits, as well as two brand-new songs.

“Making this record has been so much fun because I got to get in the studio with some of my friends and also re-create some of my catalog in a way that feels like brand-new music,” shares Morgan.

Opening Enlisted is the working-class anthem, “Raise The Bar,” one of the EP’s two brand-new songs, which Craig sings with friend and neighbor, Luke Combs. And bookending the six-song project is “That Ain’t Gonna Be Me” with Trace Adkins, a song that spells out the importance Morgan places on his convictions. “I’m gonna put my hand up, I’m gonna stand up for what I believe,” he sings. “For me, it’s about God and family and country,” he says. “I am so blessed, and I recognize the blessings of the freedoms we celebrate in this nation.”

Among the newly reimagined tracks is “Almost Home” featuring Jelly Roll, who spoke with Billboard earlier this year about how the song impacted his life during his incarceration and inspired him as an artist. The pair gave an emotional performance of the song live on the Grand Ole Opry stage together last year in addition to a surprise appearance during Morgan’s sold-out concert stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Jelly shares: “This song is full circle for me. It’s about situations you are sometimes in that you just mentally want to be somewhere else — ‘Almost Home’ — it’s something that I listened to in jail. Me and my cellmates could really relate to it. When I got out, I spent what little money I had and went to see Craig Morgan at the Grand Ole Opry and cried when he sang it.”

Lainey Wilson lends her stellar talents to a reimagined take on “International Harvester.” “It’s an absolute honor to be a part of this record,” said Wilson “I remember the first time I ever heard ‘International Harvester’ and the feeling I got knowing that there was music being written that felt like it was made just for me. I come from a family of farmers, so it’s really a full circle moment to be on this track alongside my good friend Craig.”

Also included in the collection is “Redneck Yacht Club,” a collaboration with longtime friend Blake Shelton, who made a cameo in the original song’s official music video in 2005. Shelton shares: “Craig and I have been friends for many years. I’m a fan of his music and admire him as a human. After all of these years, I still don’t understand why he still feels the need to wear that toupee, but I’m thrilled he asked me to sing with him on ‘Redneck Yacht Club.’”

Last week, Morgan kicked off his popular “God, Family, Country Tour 2023,” in partnership with Operation Finally Home. Morgan and special guests The Reeves Brothers will play thirteen theater and auditorium dates through the end of October. Tickets and VIP experience packages are on-sale now Click Here.

His 2023 headlining tour follows last fall’s release of his personal memoir — God, Family, Country, which Craig wrote with Jim DeFelice, #1 New York Times bestselling co-author of American Sniper. The book chronicles Craig’s road to success, from his humble childhood in Tennessee to his years as an elite military operative to his country music stardom. Country music fans and thrill seekers alike will love this intimate look at Craig’s remarkable life.

Morgan previously served seventeen years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as an E-6 Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist and including Airborne, Air Assault Jumpmaster and Rappel Master among his certifications.

He is now returning to serve his country in a new way – as a soldier in the Army Reserve. The newly sworn in Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer candidate will continue touring and releasing new music in his civilian career while simultaneously serving our country in the Army Reserve.

A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, author, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan has amassed over 2 billion career streams and charted over 25 songs on Billboard, thrilling massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “That's What I Love About Sunday” and his faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.”

On October 20, Craig will release his highly anticipated EP Enlisted, a six-song collection of reimagined hits and brand-new songs featuring collaborations with Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Gary LeVox, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson.

Craig received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan served seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserve and in 2023 enlisted in the Army Reserve, continuing his military career.

Morgan remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made more than sixteen overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and recipient of the USO Merit Award.

In 2018, he was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world. He remains committed to supporting active duty and veteran members of our military through work with Operation Finally Home, the USO and more.

This month he’ll reprise his popular “God, Family, Country Tour 2023,” in partnership with Operation Finally Home, headlining run, playing thirteen theater and auditorium dates through late October. God, Family, Country, Craig’s gripping new memoir, released last fall in partnership with Blackstone Publishing.

He details all aspects from his inspiring life, revealing never-before-heard stories including how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand, forged his own path to country music stardom, and lives his life by the deepest values: God, family, country.

Photo credit: Nate Griffin