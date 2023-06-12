Craig Campbell's 'Outskirts of Heaven' is Certified Gold

Country star Craig Campbell was halfway through his rousing set on the Dr. Pepper AMP Stage at CMA Fest on Saturday, when his manager, Maddy Grossl, interrupted him with news that his smash hit “Outskirts of Heaven” was certified GOLD. She, Craig’s wife and daughter, producer Mickey Jack Cones, and much of his team entered the stage to deliver a plaque and celebrate the momentous occasion.

“I knew we were close, and I knew we would get there one day,” said an emotional Craig with plaque in hand. “We couldn’t have done it without all these folks on stage, especially my wife Mindy, my daughters, Maddy, this entire team and especially the fans. This one’s for you all!”

Craig wrote “Outskirts of Heaven” with Dave Turnbull, who has had songs recorded by Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton and others. Originally released in 2016, Taste of Country said, “His vocal performance here is one of the best of his career…He bear-hugs the lyrics…and offers them back to a listener in better form than he found them.” The song has received over 51 million streams on Spotify alone.

Last Friday, Craig released “What I Thank (When I Drank),” the first single from his upcoming The Lost Files: Exhibit B album. Craig and Wyatt McCubbin penned the song for his Grindstone Recordings label, and is can be saved/added HERE.

His 9th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge and Concert last Tuesday raised over $27,000 for the Kenny Campbell Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Craig to honor his father who lost his battle with colorectal cancer at age 36. The funds raised will used by research hospitals and doctors who focus on finding a cure and preventative measures for colorectal cancer, the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women.

Craig released the 16-track The Lost Files: Exhibit A in February. The album covered music recorded during two label deals and other songs he had cut independently. The collection of songs he called “unfiltered, unapologetic, and from my heart” will be followed by Exhibit B later this summer.