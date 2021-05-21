Craig Campbell Releases 'Never Mine' May 21

Craig Campbell's emotional new single, "Never Mine," is available today, May 21, 2021. Written by Craig with Jim McCormick and Jacob Rice, the new song expresses the pain and heartache when someone falls in love and spends quality time with a person, only to find out the feelings aren't mutual. Listen to the new single below.

"Never Mine" will be supported by a full radio promotion campaign, Campbell's first in over three years, with a planned impact date of June 14 on Grindstone Records. A music video is scheduled to be shot in Florida later this month, and plans are to have it on the air to coincide with the radio add date.

Craig's most recent streaming and music video release, the rowdy "Good Things Come To Those Who Drink," is currently being supported by a line dance and the TikTok BottlePop Challenge.

He and western wear model/social media influencer Holly Stocks introduced the challenge, where fans hold two beer bottles in one hand and skillfully pop one open with the heel of their boot, and then post the video on TikTok. Check it out HERE or on his TikTok.

Upcoming tour dates include:

May 21 Kendall, WI Camp Douglas Armed Forces Days

May 22 Dahlonega, GA Iron Mountain Resort

June 5 Omaha, NE Barnato

June 25 Dolgeville, NY Acoustic at Rustic Ties

June 26 Denver, NC Denver Area Business Fireworks Festival

Dates are being added regularly, so check Craig's website for updates.