Country Star Tanner Adell Releases Pop-Induced Track 'Whiskey Blues'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Skyrocketing independent Country artist Tanner Adell falls into a predictable heartbreak from a red flagged situationship in her new track “Whiskey Blues,” available everywhere now. The track marks Adell's first solo release of 2024, kicking off what is bound to be her biggest year yet. Fans can catch Adell getting her rage out in style in the accompanying music video, also out today. She will also join CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson this Tuesday (4/16) during the 8 a.m. hour to chat about the song.

Written by Adell, Akil “worldwidefresh” King, Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, Will Weatherly and Anthony Germaine White “J. White Did It,” the song features a tempo-driven, pop-induced aggressiveness that stretches the boundary lines of modern Country. The melody accents the urgency of her voice as she traces the unsuccessful, toxic vices she's been leaning into to try and get him off her mind. Wallowing in overthinking while dissecting the balance of her emotions, her pristine vocal performance takes her very real feelings and wraps them around an irresistible rhythm that will not only relate to the broken-hearted listener but will keep them listening.

A few months into the new year, Adell has experienced several exponential milestones in her blossoming career. Just last week, the 2024 CMT Next Women of Country artist graced the 2024 CMT Awards stage as a presenter. The California native landed on several Best Dressed lists of the evening, including Essence who claimed Adell is “an artist [they've] been paying attention to.” She also made her Billboard Hot 100 debut with “BLACKBIIRD,” her collaboration on Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER album. Adell's Spotify monthly listeners have shot up to 8.3M following the album release, which marks a 1,500%+ increase in just a few weeks. Meanwhile, her hit “Buckle Bunny” has contributed to her nearly 85M global career streams. Deemed one of seven artists shaping the sound of 2024 by The New York Times, Adell is just beginning.

The singer-songwriter released her debut mixtape, Buckle Bunny, last summer, an eight song collection filled with female-empowerment anthems that keep their roots in Country while infusing a blend of pop vocals and hip-hop beats. As a co-writer on each carefully curated track, Adell spilled out energetic tunes that draw upon her personal narrative as a biracial woman embracing the truest version of herself. TIME deemed the title track a “country/hip hop slammer,” while Billboard calls it “a sure-fire party-starter.” Building on the success and demand from her loyal fans, Adell followed up with Buckle Bunny Deluxe featuring “Backroad” and breakout hit “Luke Combs.” Finally concluding the Buckle Bunny era was the sultry, acoustic Buckle Bunny Stripped, a reimagined emotional take on Adell's debut EP that pulls back the layers on the glamorous anthems.

The “Country phenom” (VIBE) will bring her infectious live performance to some of the biggest domestic and international festivals including Stagecoach, Faster Horses, Golden Sky and Hangout Festival. Keep up with Adell on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter.

ABOUT TANNER ADELL

Tanner Adell is here to unapologetically pave her own lane in Country music. Brought up between the coast of Manhattan Beach, California and the rustic charm of Star Valley, Wyoming, the songstress lived a free-spirited childhood in the country, complete with cowboy boots and rodeos. Weaving the tales of her upbringing through her musical storytelling, Tanner's lyricism keeps its roots in Country while infusing an addictive blend of pop vocals and hip-hop beats. Tanner spills out energetic tunes and honest ballads that draw upon her personal narrative as a biracial woman embracing the truest version of herself. Hear Tanner reclaim the power back for the girls with her July 2023 debut mixtape, Buckle Bunny, a first-of-its-kind in the Country genre, which earned praise from The New York Times, NPR, Billboard, MusicRow and more. As fans continue to discover and rave over Tanner's unique style through her Buckle Bunny mixtape, she gears up for a huge 2024 of new music and touring while she graces the stage at some of the biggest domestic and international festivals including Stagecoach, Faster Horses, Golden Sky and Hangout Festival. Tanner continues to keep fans on the edge of their seat, pushing the genre boundaries yet again in the forthcoming pop-infused get-over-you anthem, “Whiskey Blues,” out now. The rising star promises to keep reimagining music with unbridled innovation while making her mark on Music City and beyond.

Photo Credit: Chase Foster