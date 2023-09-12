Country Singer-Songwriter Jordan Moore Releases New Single 'We Still Got Today'

Charting new territory in his artistic journey, singer-songwriter Jordan Moore has introduced his newest single, "We Still Got Today."

LISTEN to "We Still Got Today" here.

This enchanting track marks a departure from his familiar uptempo country rock style, embracing a more intimate and emotional connection with his audience through a captivating love song. Co-written and expertly produced by Zane Fischer, the song is set to captivate listeners with its genuine sentiment and soulful sound.

In an exclusive premiere with All Country News, Moore debuted the official video. "Making the video is one of my favorite things to do. It's another way for me to express the real feel of each song by adding the visual aspect to it," tells Moore.

With this latest release, Jordan Moore presents a poignant testament to love's enduring power, inviting listeners to embark on a musical journey that's both authentic and touching. "We Still Got Today" showcases Moore's artistic growth and his willingness to push artistic boundaries, all while staying true to the emotions that fuel his creative expression.

As a rising country artist, Jordan Moore has already garnered significant attention from renowned media outlets. He has received mentions in People Magazine and Wide Open Country, further solidifying his position as an artist to watch in the country music scene.

For more information on Jordan Moore and his upcoming projects, please visit www.jmocountry.com.