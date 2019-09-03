Country Road TV Adds Bluegrass Channel to Network Lineup

Country Road TV, the OTT/online network that celebrates and caters to the "country lifestyle," is pleased to announce the addition of a brand-new BLUEGRASS CHANNEL to the platform. Viewers can enjoy shows such as"Reno's Old Time Music," "Country's Family Reunion Simply Bluegrass," "Grassroots to Bluegrass," and "615 Hideaway," with more content being added regularly. The exponentially-growing lineup already includes over 2500 live-to-tape country music performances, as well as live broadcast events, concerts and music industry news available on demand for a low monthly fee. For complete information on Country Road TV or to subscriber please visit www.countryroadtv.com.

"Country Road TV is helping to bring Reno's Old Time Music into the twenty-first century,"states bluegrass legend Ronnie Reno, longstanding host of the award-winning show. "For years I've been hearing from fans they couldn't get my show because they weren't with the particular cable company that it. But now, they can watch it on-demand, at their leisure, and on any device--it's mobile!! I can even watch it from a festival campsite way out in the sticks if I want. I've never been a technology guy, but I think that's pretty cool!"

"Reno's Old Time Music" Country Road TV channel features performances by The Dillards, Larry Sparks, Lonesome River Band, IIIrd Tyme Out, Eddie Adcock Band, Ralph Stanley, Terry Baucom, The Osborne Brothers, Carl Jackson and more! Highlight performances from "Country's Family Reunion" Bluegrass channels include Del McCoury, The Gibson Brothers, The Roys, The Vincent Family, The Whites, Sam Bush, Larry Cordle, Ramona Jones, Jerry Douglas, Doyle Lawson, Donna Ulisse, Sierra Hull, John Hartford, JD Crowe, Charlie Louvin, Mike Seeger, Pappy Sherril, Bill Clifton, Jimmy Shumate, just to name a few. Bluegrass fans will also appreciate the "ARTIST SEARCH" function, which comes in handy when you want to binge-watch your favorite banjo player or high-lonesome quartet.

Also included in the Bluegrass lineup is the "615 Hideaway," a live-to-tape livestream production that features many up-and-coming bluegrass artists, as well as rising stars on the country, gospel and Americana horizon. The 615 Hideaway's initial channel offerings also include pre-recorded performances by bluegrass legends such as Mac Wiseman, Jesse McReynolds, and Ronnie Reno.

Beyond the Bluegrass, there are hundreds of hours of content specifically geared to the country lifestyle community. From restoring old cars and small-town innovators, to traditional country music, barbecue grilling, and stock car racing--there's something for everyone onCountry Road TV.





