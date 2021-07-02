Cory Marks Shares Official Music Video for 'Blame It On The Double'

Fresh off the release of his Nashville Mornings EP via Better Noise Music, acclaimed country-rocker Cory Marks just dropped the official music video for 'Blame It On The Double (Country Mix)', the new banjo-backed version of his foot-stomping collaboration with Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman. The visual shows Marks and Connolly each having a one-man party in their respective studio sessions for the song's recording, while connected virtually to share the festive spirit.



The video embodies the carefree vibe of 'Blame It On The Double', which has already garnered critical praise from the likes of Billboard, American Songwriter, Sounds Like Nashville and more this year. This new country mix offers the perfect soundtrack for reckless summer nights, highlighting Marks' ability to infectiously blend the parts of both country and rock. Watch the 'Blame It On The Double (Country Mix)' official music video HERE.



On Nashville Mornings, Marks also pays tribute to his music idol Merle Haggard with a stunning acoustic live cover of 'If I Could Only Fly'. Rounding out the project's track listing are three songs from Cory's debut album Who I Am, including a captivating live version of the title track and a previously unreleased solo version of 'Out in the Rain'. The full track listing can be found below. The Nashville Mornings EP is now available for stream or purchase across digital platforms HERE.

Marks recently announced that he will be joining Connolly and the rest of Theory of a Deadman on their North American tour starting in September. For tickets and show dates, please visit: http://www.corymarks.com/.

In 2019, Billboard deemed Cory Marks' top 10 Rock Radio single 'Outlaws and Outsiders' the "hit that couldn't be confined." The same statement could be said about Cory himself, who has exploded onto airwaves and tour stages over the past few years, making himself known as the next generation of southern rock. Mixing the storytelling tradition of country music and the loud, unapologetic sounds of heavy rock, Cory's music blasts with an aggressive, soulful edge. 2020 saw the release of his critically acclaimed debut album WHO I AM - spawning fan favorites like 'Devil's Grin' and 'Blame It on the Double'. The album is the product of an artist who knows where he's been and has many excited to know where he'll go.



'Outlaws and Outsiders', which features country music icon Travis Tritt, Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, and Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe, was a global hit, receiving more than 33 million streams worldwide, trending near the top of Shazam's all-genre discovery charts alongside some of the biggest names in music, and already certified gold in Cory's home country of Canada. Touring forces like Toby Keith and Brantley Gilbert have invited Cory to join them on the road. And despite this, Cory remains grounded and grateful.



Rooted in the influence of his hometown in North Bay, Ontario, where he grew up surrounded by its salt-of-the-earth residents, Cory is undoubtedly himself, not just as a musician, but as a person. He continues to be influenced by the acts that drew him to writing and performing in the first place: The Rolling Stones, Deep Purple, Rush, Ozzy Osbourne, and most notably Merle Haggard, who Cory embodies in his own 21st century way.



With a new studio album in the works and the upcoming horror-thriller film THE RETALIATORS in which he has an onscreen cameo and a song featured on the original soundtrack, Cory has just begun to make his mark(s) on the music industry.

Listen here: