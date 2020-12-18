Corvair Share New Holiday Single 'Flannel Pajamas'

Portland-based indie rock band Corvair is excited to bring holiday the holiday spirit with their latest single "Flannel Pajamas" streaming now at SoundCloud or Bandcamp. On the single the husband and wife duo of Brian Naubert and Heather Larimer have created the perfect Christmas song for the strange time/space wormhole known as late 2020.

"Flannel Pajamas" was written in early December of this year, as the band contemplated what the upcoming holiday might be like, when most of us are separated from friends and family, but still surrounded by so many traditional things.

The song marks a unique update in the category of melancholy Christmas songs ("Blue Christmas, "Please Come Home for Christmas"). It wrestles with longing for loved ones and nostalgia for better Christmases, and then ultimately turns to holiday cocktails for companionship.

The lyrics veer back and forth between sentiment and loneliness ("Put your star at the peak / hung up your stocking / and poured some whiskey for me") until the chorus admits, "I forgot to ask for anything." The outro is a wondrous litany of holiday delights--and an unhealthy obsession with holiday spirits.

Corvair's Brian Naubert explains, "Christmas Music is pretty divisive but we absolutely love it. I grew up listening to it nonstop because my dad was in a band called the Galaxies who made an iconic Christmas Album with the Sonics and the Wailers, and that record was a huge staple in my house. We felt that with such a strange and desolate holiday this year, it was a good time to add to the family tradition."

On February 19 Corvair will release their self-titled, debut album on Paper Walls in the US and WIAIWYA in the UK (pre-order). Naubert and Larimer are both seasoned musicians having performed in bands such as Eux Autres, Ruston Mire and The Service Providers. The duo's decades of separate music making have finally combined, culminating in this tour de force from two formidable songwriters. Corvair sounds like nothing you've ever heard and everything you've always loved.

The band's debut album charts a starcrossed love story over three decades, five cities, and six continents. Spanning from atmospheric pop to jangly confessional, 70s AM to 90s FM, this work is laden with stunning lyrics and prodigious melodies, two voices leaping to meet in the ether. The album was largely created during the COVID pandemic shutdown of Spring 2020. It includes work with drummer Eric Eagle (Jesse Sykes, Wayne Horvitz) and engineer Martin Feveyear (Brandi Carlile, Mark Lanegan, Mudhoney), who also mixed the record.

Separately, Naubert and Larimer have created or appeared on more than 20 records. Heather's musical mainstay was the garage pop band Eux Autres, broadly hailed as a "veritable cult classic" band, radio-debuted by the legendary John Peel, and featured in many shows, movies and commercials. Brian is a longtime fixture of the Northwest rock community, having played in vital bands such as Tube Top, Pop Sickle, and the critically-lauded Ruston Mire since 1993. More recently, Brian released his first solo record, Hoffabus and a record with the Pacific NW Supergroup, The Service Providers.

Listen to "Flannel Pajamas" here: