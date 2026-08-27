Concord Music Publishing Signs Artist, Songwriter and Producer Noga Erez

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Concord Music Publishing has signed artist, songwriter and producer Noga Erez to an exclusive global publishing agreement. Alongside the deal, Concord has also signed Erez’s partner and main collaborator Ori Rousso, whose creative partnership has been central to her distinctive sound.

The worldwide, exclusive go-forward publishing agreement covers all future works as well as select key tracks from Erez’s catalogue, including “Stuck In Heaven,” “BUBBLING,” “PENNY LAME,” “WATCH THE NEWS,” “Not My Problem” and recent single “I LOVE YOU” featuring Armani White.

These songs capture the sharp writing, genre-blurring production and bold perspective that have defined Erez’s rise and built her global audience. The signing accompanies a significant year for Noga Erez which included the premiere of the documentary NOGA and a standout performance at Coachella, underlining her growing international impact as a live artist.

Erez has established herself as one of the most original voices in contemporary music, seamlessly blending genres while pushing lyrical and sonic boundaries. Working closely with Rousso, she has created a singular artistic identity, pairing fearless social commentary with instinctive pop sensibility and forward-thinking production.

“Noga Erez is a force of nature and truly one of a kind. The music of Noga and Ori demands attention, their live show is beyond exhilarating and they keep innovating on every record. At the same time, they selflessly give energy, motivation and hope through their songs. It is a testament to their ability to inspire and a privilege for us to be a part of,” says Adrian Hillekamp, Director, A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Berlin.

Her music combines incisive lyricism, inventive sound design and commanding vocals, earning widespread critical acclaim and a devoted global following. Known for her high-energy, unpredictable live shows, Erez continues to evolve with each release, consistently redefining her sound.

Rousso has co-written and produced extensively across Erez’s catalogue, playing a key role in shaping the sonic world that underpins her work.

The pair recently premiered a feature documentary NOGA at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Directed by Jono and Benji Bermann, the film covers the artists at the top of their game and follows them as they navigate building their life, careers and artistry in uncertain times and war in their home country.



Photo Credit: Alice Rosati

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