Concert Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of R.E.M.'s Debut EP to Livestream

Following last month's announcement and subsequent record sell out of the concerts in celebration of R.E.M.'s Chronic Town, Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes, long-time friend and promoter Velena Vego, and streaming partner Veeps are collaborating to make the show available for R.E.M. fans around the world via a premium livestream experience.

The stream will air at 8:00pm EST on December 15, live from the stage of the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta. The limited stream tickets will go on sale on November 15 at 10:00am EST and viewers will be able to access the show on Veeps.com or via the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android.

The vision for this once-in-a-lifetime concert was to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the debut E.P. of one of our most legendary rock bands while also bringing together musicians across all genres who have long-admired R.E.M. and their culture-shifting catalog.

"These shows are the kinds of unmissable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences we all want to be at. To be able to make the experience available for anyone around the world is really an honor and a privilege, and one that we hope will unite R.E.M. fans globally around a special moment of celebration for Chronic Town," said Velena Vego, Concert Promoter.

The show will be hosted by award-winning Comedian David Cross, with Rich Robinson and other special guests performing the five-track E.P. in its entirety including "Gardening At Night," "Wolves, Lower," and "1,000,000." Additional guest performances will include fan-favorite tracks spanning the decades. All net proceeds from the concert will benefit Planned Parenthood.

Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes said, "Growing up in Atlanta in the 1980s, R.E.M. was the preeminent band of that era. Their music was a huge influence not only on the Atlanta music scene but also on my brother and me. I'm so happy to be able to put together this celebration for a band that meant so much to us and music, and Chronic Town is what started it all."

The house band for this spectacular consists of Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees, R.E.M.) on drums, Sven Pipien (The Black Crowes) on bass, as well as Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes) on the guitar and vocals.

Additional world-renowned artists confirmed to perform include, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, Darius Rucker, Steve Wynn, Kevin Kinney of Atlanta-based rock band, Drivin' N Cryin', John Cameron Mitchell, Fred Armisen, David Ryan Harris, Lenny Kaye of Patti Smith Band, Elf Power, Pylon Reenactment Society, and producer of Chronic Town, Mitch Easter of Let's Active. In addition to the star-studded list of legendary artists announced, fans can also expect surprise performances from other very special guests each night.