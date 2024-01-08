Colorado-Based Jam Band, River Spell, Prepares To Release Debut Album

The debut album captures the band's unique and electric blend of folk, rock, funk, psychedelic, and bluegrass music.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Colorado-Based Jam Band, River Spell, Prepares To Release Debut Album

Colorado-Based Jam Band, River Spell, Prepares To Release Debut Album

Up-and-coming jam band, River Spell, delivers heartfelt songwriting and a timeless, yet innovative blend of sounds on their self-titled debut album, set to release on Feb. 16th.

Through their impressive tour schedule and captivating live concert experience, the Denver-based four-piece has been steadily growing their fan base and building high anticipation for their first ever studio release. The debut album captures the band's unique and electric blend of folk, rock, funk, psychedelic, and bluegrass music. With its substantive lyricism, immersive grooves, and extraordinary musicianship, River Spell is a musical journey that carries listeners through reflections of the human experience and establishes River Spell as an emerging force in the jam scene.

River Spell was recorded at Evergroove Studios in Evergreen, CO with audio engineer, Athena Wilkinson. The tracks were mixed by Matt Schimelfenig at The Bunk and mastered by Brad Smalling at Evergroove Studios. The seven-track album demonstrates the band's ability to synthesize their expansive and explorative live sound into a thoughtfully condensed, deeply moving, and outright fun 38-minute musical display. Drummer, Zack Ritchie, expressed his intention for the upcoming release, "When we went into the studio we wanted to capture our authentic sound and bring the energy of our live shows to the recordings." River Spell delivers exactly that and more.

The release will be followed by an extensive tour including a headlining show at Warren Station Center for the Arts in Keystone, CO on March 2nd, a co-headlining bill at The Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO with Bear Hat on March 30th, and a return to Cervantes Other Side in Denver, CO with Peart Near Sandstone & Armchair Boogie on April 26th.

Tickets and more info can be found at: www.riverspellmusic.com

Pre-Save 1st Single Coming Out 1/19 Here

River Spell is:

Grant Livingston- vocals, acoustic guitar

Ben Maillaro- electric guitar

Jake Demarco- bass guitar

Zack Ritchie- drums, percussion

Studio features:

Mickey Lenny- cornet, trumpet

Darin Jones- saxophone

Killian Bertsch- keyboard




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
NRBQ Founder Terry Adams Debut Solo Album Terrible To Be Reissued Photo
NRBQ Founder Terry Adams' Debut Solo Album 'Terrible' To Be Reissued

In 1995, at the request of New World Records, Terry wrote and recorded an all-original jazz album. The NRBQ founder/pianist invited friends Marshall Allen and other Sun Ra members, Roswell Rudd (Archie Shepp and Carla Bley), the rhythm section of Greg Cohen and Bobby Previte that he met working on Robert Altman's Short Cuts movie.

2
Zach Top No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio With Debut Single Photo
Zach Top No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio With Debut Single

A testament to Zach's unwavering commitment to authenticity, Zach co-wrote every song on his upcoming album to help further his personal connection with fans. Renowned producer and songwriter Carson Chamberlain (Billy Currington, Alan Jackson) collaborated with Zach to bring the album to life as sole producer on the project. 

3
Hero Dez Dare Launches 2024 With Stomping New Single Photo
Hero Dez Dare Launches 2024 With Stomping New Single

‘A Billion Goats. A Billion Sparks. Fin.’ features 11 songs that delve further into the void than previous records, leaving the sardonic frustration behind for sarcastic existentialism, zeroing in on the big philosophical questions, and the pedantic shards of nonsense that make up our existence.

4
Eynomia Re-Release 2018 Album With Bonus Track Photo
Eynomia Re-Release 2018 Album With Bonus Track

Break Free revolves around the dramatic vocals of Phyllis Rutter and Chris Bickley's powerfully melodic compositions and wild guitar shredding. Ground-shaking blasts of bass and drums make it metal, but intricate keyboard parts partake of the sophistication of progressive rock. The overall sound evokes symphonic prog metal bands.

More Hot Stories For You

Cult Psych-Punk Hero Dez Dare Launches 2024 With Stomping New SingleCult Psych-Punk Hero Dez Dare Launches 2024 With Stomping New Single
Symphonic Prog-Metal Outfit Eynomia Re-Release 2018 Album With Bonus TrackSymphonic Prog-Metal Outfit Eynomia Re-Release 2018 Album With Bonus Track
Trey Lewis Announces New Album, 'Troublemaker'Trey Lewis Announces New Album, 'Troublemaker'
MSG Entertainment Promotes Jessica Tuttle To Executive Vice President, ProductionsMSG Entertainment Promotes Jessica Tuttle To Executive Vice President, Productions

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
APPROPRIATE