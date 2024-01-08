Colorado-Based Jam Band, River Spell, Prepares To Release Debut Album

Up-and-coming jam band, River Spell, delivers heartfelt songwriting and a timeless, yet innovative blend of sounds on their self-titled debut album, set to release on Feb. 16th.

Through their impressive tour schedule and captivating live concert experience, the Denver-based four-piece has been steadily growing their fan base and building high anticipation for their first ever studio release. The debut album captures the band's unique and electric blend of folk, rock, funk, psychedelic, and bluegrass music. With its substantive lyricism, immersive grooves, and extraordinary musicianship, River Spell is a musical journey that carries listeners through reflections of the human experience and establishes River Spell as an emerging force in the jam scene.

River Spell was recorded at Evergroove Studios in Evergreen, CO with audio engineer, Athena Wilkinson. The tracks were mixed by Matt Schimelfenig at The Bunk and mastered by Brad Smalling at Evergroove Studios. The seven-track album demonstrates the band's ability to synthesize their expansive and explorative live sound into a thoughtfully condensed, deeply moving, and outright fun 38-minute musical display. Drummer, Zack Ritchie, expressed his intention for the upcoming release, "When we went into the studio we wanted to capture our authentic sound and bring the energy of our live shows to the recordings." River Spell delivers exactly that and more.

The release will be followed by an extensive tour including a headlining show at Warren Station Center for the Arts in Keystone, CO on March 2nd, a co-headlining bill at The Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO with Bear Hat on March 30th, and a return to Cervantes Other Side in Denver, CO with Peart Near Sandstone & Armchair Boogie on April 26th.

Tickets and more info can be found at: www.riverspellmusic.com

Pre-Save 1st Single Coming Out 1/19 Here

River Spell is:

Grant Livingston- vocals, acoustic guitar

Ben Maillaro- electric guitar

Jake Demarco- bass guitar

Zack Ritchie- drums, percussion

Studio features:

Mickey Lenny- cornet, trumpet

Darin Jones- saxophone

Killian Bertsch- keyboard