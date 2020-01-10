Colony House Unveils New Single 'Where I'm From'

Nashville indie rockers Colony House have shared their new single 'Where I'm From', accompanied by a music video directed by Jon Steingard and Colony House's Caleb Chapman. The track is taken from their upcoming third studio album Leave What's Lost Behind, out January 24th, which can be pre-ordered here.

Listen below!



"It's a song about the beauty I see in the wonderful and also the painful things around me and how even in those fragile times in my life, there is something connecting everything," explains Chapman. "I'm just one small part of a bigger picture and that is what we wanted to capture in Shiprock, New Mexico in the video. This simple and peaceful area that is also expansive and grandiose with each of us playing our part in the song and in life."



A confluence of serendipity, fate, and inspiration led the band back to their roots lyrically. Leave What's Lost Behind incorporates a storied family history going back generations mixed with folklore surrounding a runaway to create an album worthy of being a classic novel. The band teamed up with Ben Shive, who produced Colony House's debut album When I Was Younger, to tap into the freedom of their formative years as a band.



The band gave fans a first taste of the upcoming album with the release of their singles 'Original Material' and 'Looking For Some Light.' Colony House recently released the music video for their single 'Original Material'. Directed by Caleb Chapman of Colony House and Jon Steingard, the video set out to be a parody of themselves as a band trying too hard to be "original" only to realise it's just not working out.



Colony House first captured attention in 2014 with their lead single 'Silhouettes' taken from their debut album When I Was Younger, which became the #1 played track on SiriusXM's Alt Nation for four months straight.



The band followed the debut album with Only The Lonely, which featured singles 'You Know It' and 'You & I', and led Entertainment Weekly to include the album on their Must List and describe it as "...[fusing] swampy blues, scuzzy garage rock, and infectious indie pop... its massive jams will sound great booming from a festival stage."



Colony House have performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers, CONAN, TODAY show and more and head out on the road with a major North American tour following the album release, and UK and European shows later in the Spring.





