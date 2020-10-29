Collin Raye Reveals His SCARS on Friday, November 20

Today, multi-platinum selling recording artist Collin Raye announced his first album of all-new material in over a decade.

Today, multi-platinum selling recording artist Collin Raye announced his first album of all-new material in over a decade. The upcoming project titled SCARS features 14-tracks produced by David Ferguson (Johnny Cash, John Prine, Charley Pride), with Raye writing or co-writing twelve of the tunes. The album is set to release on Friday, November 20 via BFD / Audium Nashville.

"SCARS is the album I've dreamed of making my entire recording career," says the 10-time Male Vocalist of the Year nominee (ACM and CMA). Raye enlisted some big names to bring the album together- Miranda Lambert, Vince Gill and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys fame. Lambert appears on the project's title track, "Scars," with Gill providing vocals on "Rodeo Girl." Auerbach backs Raye on electric guitar throughout the album.

"I wrote or co-wrote every song on the record, except for songs written or co-written by my brother Scotty, including a couple we wrote together," explains Raye. "Being that we started our musical journey together as teenagers, then in our 20s we began to go separate paths, this album is truly a 'full circle' moment in my life. The timing for this is just right."

SCARS is a step in a musical direction Raye hasn't ever explored - Americana - expressing that this project is his most artistic record to date because producer David Ferguson gave him total freedom in the studio regarding song selection and musical styles.

"I sincerely hope that the people who have embraced my music the last 29 years will embrace SCARS and find enjoyment and emotional inspiration from this album," Raye continues. "Having Miranda and Vince sing with me on this record gives it an extra special element of 'coolness.' I'm excited for the release!"

For more information on SCARS, watch Raye's in-studio visit with Bobby Bones on iHeartRadio's The Bobby Bones Show here.

To pre-order and pre-save SCARS, click here. Upon its release, the full project will be available everywhere music is bought and streamed. Listen to insta-grat tracks "Bad Storm Coming Tonight," "Rock 'n' Roll Bone" and "Young As We're Ever Gonna Be" now on Apple Music and Spotify.

