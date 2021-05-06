Colin Hay's 'Going Somewhere' Will Be Available on Vinyl for the First Time

Compass Records is proud to announce the release of Colin Hay's (Men at Work) 2001 classic album GOING SOMEWHERE on vinyl for the first time on June 4. This 20th anniversary edition will include a limited pressing of white vinyl on the first 1000 units and can be pre-ordered HERE.



For many of his post-Men At Work fans, GOING SOMEWHERE was their point of discovery of Colin Hay and his music. The album includes some of Colin's best known solo work, including "Beautiful World," "Waiting For My Real Life To Begin, and "I Just Don't Think I'll Ever Get Over You," which was featured in the hit film, Garden State. That song has gone on to be featured in numerous television shows including Dawson's Creek and Judging Amy. "Waiting For My Real Life To Begin" was featured on Scrubs where it was sung by the entire cast. (Fun fact: Hay appears as himself in three episodes.)



Writing about "I Just Don't Think I'll Ever Get Over You," guitarist John Mayer said: "This is without a doubt my favorite song of the year. I'm still trying for a tune like this of my own. It's my favorite kind of ballad, 'chin up' sadness that even a cold bastard would get swept away by - 'And if I lived 'til I could no longer climb my stairs / I just don't think I'll ever get over you.' No further comments."



Hay stepped onto the international stage as the front man and principle songwriter for '80s Australian hitmakers Men at Work, becoming one of the recognizable vocalists in pop music with his soaring infectious melodies and pointedly quizzical lyrical outlook. Classic songs like "Down Under," "Overkill," and "Who Can It Be Now" unscroll like miniature movies, with timeless twists and a bittersweet sense of humor. That wry humor has stuck with Hay though his solo albums and projects, from his most recent solo release, 2017's critically acclaimed FIERCE MERCY, to international tours as a member of Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. A Hay-penned song ("What's My Name") not only made its way onto Starr's 2019 album but also became the title track.



Hay is currently at work on several new projects, including a full band tour in August 2021, a new studio album in early 2022, and a solo tour in March of 2022, followed by another tour with Ringo & His All-Starr Band.