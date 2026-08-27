Colby T. Helms Releases FIRESIDE LOVE, to Debut at Mountain Stage

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Colby T. Helms released his latest track, 'Fireside Love,' a reflective single about stepping away from the constant pace of life and making time for the people who matter, off his upcoming album One For The Losers out October 23rd via Photo Finish Records. Built around the simple idea of putting everything else aside and enjoying a quiet night together, the song finds Helms exploring love, nostalgia and the fleeting nature of time through his characteristically direct songwriting.

At the heart of 'Fireside Love' is the desire to slow down. Helms opens the song by looking forward to a night without obligations, where the stresses of the day can be set aside and replaced by something much simpler. Inspired by the busy lives he and his partner lead, Helms said, 'I wrote 'Fireside Love' with my girlfriend and partner in mind. We both work diligently at our own crafts, and more often than not, we find ourselves forgetting to stop and smell the roses. Let's face it: we all need some time away from the hustle and bustle of the modern world.'

He added, 'Whether it's a romantic campfire with your sweetheart or a wild night of belting out campfire jams with the boys, 'Fireside Love' is sure to satisfy that primal spirit inside you that tells you to put your phone down and start gathering up a pile of kindling.'

Largely recorded in Nashville with producer David 'Ferg' Ferguson, One For The Losers is as diverse as its influences, balancing electric full-band performances with intimate, stripped-back recordings that place Helms' storytelling front and center. Helms explores themes of loss, resilience, addiction, identity, and survival. The title track was inspired by a childhood friend whose battle with alcohol ended in tragedy, while songs like 'Young and Dumb' and 'Deadhead on the Weekend' examine addiction and self-destruction with honesty and compassion. Elsewhere, 'Armed and Dangerous' tells the story of a man who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border as a child in search of a better life, and 'Ballad of the Bondurant Boys' draws from Virginia's moonshine history to explore power, injustice, and perseverance.

Though still in his early twenties, Helms has emerged as one of roots music's most authentic young voices, carrying forward a tradition that stretches back generations. Raised among the culture and communities he writes about, his songs serve as both preservation and progression, honoring the stories, sounds, and spirit of Appalachia while introducing them to a new audience.

Helms also announced his debut performance at the notable Mountain Stage on December 6th, and will soon embark on a headlining fall tour with notable stops in Nashville, Pittsburgh, Charleston, and Richmond. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.colbyhelms.com/.

One For The Losers Tracklist

1. Greetings

2. Welcome To The Freak Show

3. Voice Is Shot

4. Fool's Gold

5. Clouds

6. Deadhead on the Weekend

7. Armed and Dangerous

8. Ballad of the Bondurant Boys

9. Young and Dumb

10. One For The Losers

11. Fireside Love

12. Salutations

Tour Dates

Sat, Sep. 5 - Fayetteville, WV - The Outpost New River Gorge

Sun, Sep. 6 - Snowshoe, WV - Ballhooter Festival 2026

Sat, Sep. 19 - Rocky Mount, VA - Rocky Mount Fest

Thu, Sep. 24 - Dunn, NC - Bird's Nest Listening Room

Fri, Sep. 25 - Beaufort, NC - Backstreet Pub

Sat, Sep. 26 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House - Deck Stage

Thu, Oct. 8 - Nashville, TN - Analog @ Hutton Hotel

Fri, Oct 9. - Chattanooga, TN - The Woodshop Listening Room

Wed, Oct. 14 - Richmond, VA - Tin Pan

Thu, Oct. 15 - Charlotte, NC - Petra's Bar

Fri, Oct. 16 - Greensboro, NC - Flat Iron

Sat, Oct. 17 - Galax, VA - The Rex Theater

Thu, Oct. 22 - Spring City, PA - The Gem Music Hall

Fri, Oct. 23 - Winchester, VA - Bright Box Theater

Thu, Oct. 24 - State College, PA - The State Theatre (The Attic)

Fri, Oct. 25 - Wheeling, WV - Waterfront Hall

Wed, Nov. 4 - Morgantown, WV - The Encore

Thu, Nov. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

Fri, Nov. 6 - Cumberland, MD - Loft 129

Sun, Nov. 8 - Coeburn VA - Wandering Hills Music Festival

Mon, Nov. 9 - Lexington, KY - WoodSongs @ SCOTTISH RITE Concert Hall

Sun, Dec. 6 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage

Photo Credit: Jaylyn G



Photo Credit: Jaylyn G

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