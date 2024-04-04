Cody Dickinson Releases Solo Album HOMEMADE This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-nominated roots/blues/rock musician Cody Dickinson has announced his solo album, Homemade, out June 21st on Strong Place Music. Known for his role as founding member and drummer of North Mississippi Allstars, Dickinson moves in front of the drum kit on Homemade as he handles all aspects of the album: songwriting, performing every instrument, engineering and production. The first track off Homemade is the raw, classic rock infused “Walk Right In,” which serves as a powerful introduction to Dickinson's new chapter in life as a seasoned touring musician who now has a family. Dickinson shares, “It captures the energy of married life coupled with performing live music. It is a visceral cry for the committed.”

Listen to the barn-burning “Walk Right In” featuring Tikyra Jackson of Southern Avenue HERE and via DSPs HERE.

Homemade, a collection of exciting rock/jam tracks featuring rich classic blues tones, is essentially a love letter to Dickinson's family. From an artist who tours constantly, the concept of family comes up often, as you are missing the family you belong to while creating with the family with whom you are performing. After a lifetime on the road, Dickinson took some downtime to write Homemade at home in Mississippi. “Goodbye Albuquerque Tuesday Night” was the genesis of the album – Dickinson's musical direction becomes clear as he sings about growing up and the responsibilities that come with being an adult. The rich, personal themes are accompanied by Ray Charles-worthy R&B on "Black Out Curtains," and the album closes with Jackson's soaring vocals on the modern-day gospel track "Can't Feel At Home." "Homemade Blues” takes it back to Dickinson's childhood, a personal story about growing up with the Burnsides and Kimbroughs in North Mississippi. The verses are first-hand accounts of his adventures at Junior Kimbrough's club in the late nineties, during the peak of the Hill Country Blues resurgence.

On April 5, Dickinson heads back out on the road with the North Mississippi Allstars, and solo shows will be announced soon. Tour dates are below and at codydickinson.com.

As a founding member of North Mississippi Allstars, Dickinson has earned five Grammy nominations, including a nod for the band's 2023 album Set Sail. He earned a Blues Music Award nomination for Best Drummer this year as well. His numerous film credits are highlighted by Take Me to the River: Memphis and Take Me to the River: New Orleans, the award-winning documentary series he co-produced/created, which showcased brand new musical collaborations from multiple generations of award-winning Memphis and Mississippi Delta musicians. He has shared the stage with the likes of Robert Plant, the Allman Brothers Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Mavis Staples, and Patty Griffin among countless others. As a music producer, Dickinson has worked with a wide range of artists including Lucero, Cisco Adler and Ian Siegal.

Homemade Track Listing

1. Homemade Blues

2. Big City

3. Walk Right In*

4. Goodbye Albuquerque Tuesday Night

5. Blackout Curtains

6. Easy

7. As Fast As It Comes

8. Homewrecker

9. Worldwide

10. Can't Feel at Home*

*featuring Tikyra Jackson of Southern Avenue

