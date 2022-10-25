Cody Cozz to Release 'Right On Time' on Friday
The single will be released on Friday, October 28.
Cody Cozz released his debut single "On My Way" on Craig Campbell's Grindstone Records in June, and this Friday he follows with the stunning "Right On Time." He has been teasing the song on his TikTok and has garnered thousands of responses in the last few days.
Pre-save the new single here.
"I'm super excited about this incredible song - amazing story, fantastic production, it builds so well," said Colorado native Cozz. "It's the perfect one-two punch coming off 'On My Way,' and I'm excited to see how listeners respond to it."
The track was produced by Craig Campbell and Bart Busch, and it was written by Jackie Lee and Justin Wilson.
A native of Pueblo, Colorado, Cody was a promising strong safety for Colorado State University Pueblo, before his football dreams were dashed by a career-ending injury during his junior year. He had sung all his life and was self-taught on guitar but had little music aspirations before his injury.
Cody took a construction job after college and started gigging at night. It was the classic up too late, up too early, but he started gaining a following and posting music on social media. He pursued opportunities around Pueblo to open for artists like Jon Pardi, Clay Walker, Michael Ray, Mitchell Tenpenny, and others. He got to spend time with Craig Campbell after opening one of his shows, and the two started a kinship that would give Cozz a master's degree in music.
Campbell launched Grindstone Records several years ago both to release his own music as well as support new artists. He was impressed not just by Cozz's talent both on stage and off, but also by his drive, determination and work ethic.
October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022
