Cloudland Canyon Announces New Album & Shares 'Future Perfect (Bad Decision)' Feat. Sonic Boom

Cloudland Canyon is an American experimental music project led by Kip Uhlhorn (ex-The Red Scare / ex-Panthers), known for blending ambient, drone, krautrock, psychedelic, house music elements into a unique sonic universe. With the release of their new self-titled LP, the band continues to explore the boundaries of sound and space, taking the listener on a journey through lush soundscapes and immersive textures.

Formed in 2002, Cloudland Canyon has released several critically acclaimed albums, including Fin Eaves, Lie In Light, and An Arabesque. Their recent releases have been produced by Sonic Boom from Spacemen 3/Spectrum. With each release, Uhlhorn has pushed the envelope of experimental pop music, collaborating with various musicians and producers to create intricate and otherworldly compositions.

This time around Uhlhorn collaborated primarily with AI to generate and create a compositions that sound like they are meant for an alternate realm where both beauty and suffering are both present, but not at odds with one another. AI has helped Uhlhorn take one step further into the transfigurative looking glass.

The new LP, marks a new chapter in Cloudland Canyon's journey, expanding their sonic palette to include elements of techno and electronic music while still retaining their signature dreamy atmospheres. The album is a journey through a sonic landscape that is at once futuristic and nostalgic, evoking the feeling of driving down an endless highway into the sunset.

Past musical collaborators have included some of the most exciting musicians working today, including Sonic Boom from Spacemen 3, Wayne Coyne & Kliph Scurlock of Flaming Lips, David Scott Stone of the Melvins, Unwound,& LCD Soundsystem, Dean & Britta from Galaxie 500 & Luna, and Jody Stephens from Big Star to name a few. "S/T" is a testament to Cloudland Canyon's ability to collaborate and create music that is both innovative and accessible.

Whether you are a longtime fan or a newcomer to Cloudland Canyon's music, Cloudland Canyon (out June 2) is a must-listen for anyone interested in the possibilities of experimental music in the 21st century. With its combination of analog and digital textures, hypnotic rhythms, and expansive soundscapes, it is a journey you won't soon forget.

LIVE SHOWS:

5/4 - 5/6 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Psych Fest

Photo by Bryan Lasky