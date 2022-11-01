Classless Act Announce 'The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year'
The19-date tour kicks off November 29 in Dallas, TX, and continues through December 31 in San Diego, CA.
L.A. rock band Classless Act is hitting the road on the upcoming "The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year" this November and December, showing live and up close why they are rock music's most exciting debut of 2022.
The five-piece act will play hit tracks from its debut album, Welcome To The Show, released June 24 via Better Noise Music, which has already racked up more than 2.8 million streams and drawn in a legion of fans clamoring for the high-energy, attention-grabbing rock music Classless Act creates.
The19-date tour kicks off November 29 in Dallas, TX, and continues through December 31 in San Diego, CA. Dates include headlining shows as well as appearances supporting Billboard chart-toppers Giovannie and The Hired Guns. The full rundown of dates appears below, and tickets are on sale now here.
The tour will commence just after the band re-releases their take on the Christmas classic "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," coming November 11.
Also for the holiday season, Classless Act is giving listeners a different, unplugged take on five of the amped-up anthems that make up their debut record, launching a series of acoustic versions of the record's hit singles, with a new song and video released every two weeks, culminating in a fiv-song collection, Welcome To The Acoustic Show, on December 16.
Seeing Classless Act live is a true experience where the talent of Derek Day (vocals), Dane Pieper (guitar), Griffin Tucker (guitar), Franco Gravante (bass), and Chuck McKissock (drums) really shines and will continue to do so on the upcoming trek.
BraveWords said they "sealed their place among hard rock's new elite." Splice affirmed, "While the band may be new, they performed like seasoned pros...Their music was filled with driving beats, big hooks, great guitar work, and equally as important tons of rock n' roll attitude." And Dread Music said, "Classless Act absolutely made their presence known as they served up high octane rock music on a platter to everyone in the park...I was a fan before they finished their first song. This band is another in the army of acts that are the future of rock 'n roll, and I have no doubt that Classless Act will be out there headlining their own tour soon enough."
Support dates with Giovannie and The Hired Guns, and Classless Act headline tour dates
November
29 Amplified Live, Dallas, TX*
30 House of Blues, New Orleans LA*
December
1 Soul Kitchen Music Hall, Mobile, AL
2 Club LA, Destin, FL
4 Underbelly, Jacksonville, FL*
7 House of Blues, Orlando, FL
8 Barrelhouse Ballroom, Chattanooga, TN
9 Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, KY
10 Capone's, Johnson City, TN
11 Songbyrd Music House, Washington, DC*
13 Baltimore Soundstage, Baltimore, MD
14 Wonder Bar, Asbury Park, NJ
16 Lost Horizon, Syracuse, NY
17 Stage On Herr., Harrisburg, PA
18 The Broadberry, Richmond, VA
21 Lucia, Kansas City, MO*
22 The Black Sheep, Colorado Springs, CO*
30 Knitting Factory, North Hollywood, CA*
31 Beaumont's, San Diego, CA*
* Classless Act headline shows
From This Author - Michael Major
November 1, 2022
Netflix has announced that it will be expanding its natural history slate with six new documentary series. Netflix's natural history slate is extremely popular with viewers. More than 100 million households have tuned in to Our Planet since its release in April 2019. Check out the complete list of upcoming series now!
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Play Biggest Show Ever at Hometown Arena in Denver
November 1, 2022
For Rateliff and the band, the performance at Ball Arena on December 16 holds special significance as it’s their first ever arena show and includes a performance from their longtime friend Marcus Mumford. This milestone performance follows an extensive run of worldwide dates in 2022 that includes debut shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.
FROM SCRATCH Is the Most Viewed Title on Netflix the Week of October 24
November 1, 2022
In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke’s heartfelt series, From Scratch, topped the English TV List with 72.02M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story was a favorite amongst fans and critics alike, pulling in a score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and appearing in the Top 10 in 84 countries.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Premiering in Immersive Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos Exclusively on Apple Music
November 1, 2022
Craft Recordings announces the debut of A Charlie Brown Christmas—Vince Guaraldi Trio’s timeless score from the beloved 1965 animated special—in immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The album, which features such holiday classics as “Christmas Time Is Here,” “Linus and Lucy,” and “O Tannenbaum,” is premiering exclusively on Apple Music.
VIDEO: Watch the LAMBORGHINI: THE MAN BEHIND THE LEGEND Trailer
November 1, 2022
Featuring Oscar® winners Mira Sorvino and the screenwriter of Crash, this thrilling, high-speed biopic tells the story of genius auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini (Frank Grillo, “Kingdom,” “Boss Level”). The film follows Enzo Ferrari (Gabriel Byrne, “War of the Worlds”) — and the upcoming Geneva grand prix. Watch the video trailer now!