Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Shares 'Where They Perform Miracles (Acoustic)'

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have shared "Where They Perform Miracles (Acoustic)," a tender, stripped-down reworking of a highlight from their acclaimed 2021 album New Fragility. Look out for more acoustic reinterpretations to follow in the lead up to the release of the deluxe edition of New Fragility.

Having done fieldwork in alternative healing in Mexico, Ounsworth imagines a shamanistic cure to fix a broken relationship in "Where They Perform Miracles." In this intimate and ultra-honest interpretation, he swings from the full band version to the piano, the instrument on which most of the CYHSY songs have been conceived from the band's beginning.

"I took a stab at rearranging for piano a song from the last album to show what's underneath, take them to their purest form. I wanted the most authentic, honest feeling, closest possible to the moment I wrote them which happens mostly in the place where I live. So I recorded them with bass player Todd at home, then Britton Beisenherz who also engineered the original album to give some depth in the studio by passing it through tape. That's it".

After a few solo festival appearances and house shows in 2020, the entire band is going to embark on 54 shows in the US, Canada, UK and all over the European continent that will feature songs from New Fragility, alongside the artist's extensive repertoire. See below for the full list of North American dates, which will take place in March and April before continuing in July, while Europe will see the band between April and June.

The February 2021 release New Fragility is Alec Ounsworth's 8th album and has been cheered by fans and media from all over the world for its touching intimacy, personality and vulnerability that transform its beautiful melodies into "a batch of great songs" (NPR).

Listen to the new track here:

Tour Dates

03/16 - LANCASTER (PA), Tellus 360

03/18 - NEW YORK (NY), Le Poisson Rouge

03/19 - CAMBRIDGE (MA), Sonia

03/20 - S. BURLINGTON (VT), Higher Ground

03/22 - MONTREAL (QB), Le Ritz

03/23 - TORONTO (ON), Horseshoe Tavern

03/25 - ST PAUL (MN), Turf Club

03/26 - MILWAUKEE (WI), Colectivo Coffee

03/27 - EVANSTON (IL), Space

03/28 - ANN ARBOR (MI), Blind Pig

03/29 - PITTSBURGH (PA), Club Cafe

03/30 - WASHINGTON (DC), City Winery

04/01 - PHILADELPHIA (PA), Johnny Brenda's

04/02 - PHILADELPHIA (PA), Johnny Brenda's

07/15 - SAN DIEGO (CA), Soda Bar

07/16 - LOS ANGELES (CA), Echoplex

07/17 - PIONEERTOWN (CA), Pappy + Harriet's

07/19 - SAN FRANCISCO (CA), The Independent

07/20 - SACRAMENTO (CA), Harlow's

07/22 - PORTLAND (OR), Mississippi Studios

07/23 - SEATTLE (WA), The Crocodile

07/24 - VANCOUVER (BC), Wise Hall