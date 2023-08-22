Citizen Releases New Super-Charged Anthem 'Hyper Trophy'

“Hyper Trophy” is the second offering from their forthcoming fifth album Calling The Dogs due October 6.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Renowned alternative rock band Citizen releases new anthemic track “Hyper Trophy,” perfect for fast drives with windows down. “Hyper Trophy” is the second offering from their forthcoming fifth album Calling The Dogs due October 6. Directed by guitarist Mason Mercer, the accompanying video finds the band in the middle of an undefined pursuit.

On the making of the video, Mercer shares, “Using infrared and thermal imaging, we filmed on a pitch black desert ranch in SoCal in the middle of the night wrapping at 4am… We couldn’t see anything, but the camera could see everything. Our themes were kept purposefully ambiguous and left simply at ‘pursuit’ and ‘mission’.”

About “Hyper Trophy,” Kerekes shares, “Sometimes, though you are trying hard to accomplish something, it can’t be done. This song is about a relentless pursuit of an objective, but still failing - which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. If you find something you love and pour everything you have into that, I find that admirable regardless of the outcome.”

“Hyper Trophy” follows the band’s last single "If You're Lonely,” which served as a compelling introduction to Citizen’s forthcoming LP Calling The Dogs. The album is the band’s most poignant body of work yet, as the record addresses themes of self-reflection, personal growth, and resilience. On Calling The Dogs, the band’s passionate songwriting and styling shine while stripped back to what they do best: guitar-driven indie rock.

Additionally, Citizen will embark on a world tour in support of their new record. The first leg will see the band lighting up the stages coast-to-coast starting in Indianapolis on October 18 with stops in Las Vegas for When We Were Young Festival, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, New York, and more, before concluding their US trek in Chicago on November 26. The band will then take the show overseas for a UK/EU run, beginning February 2024. All tour dates are listed below.

With Calling The Dogs and a world tour on the horizon, Citizen is gearing up for a career-defining new era.

TOUR DATES:

October 18, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-Fi Annex

October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren 

October 25, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego 

October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo 

October 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall 

October 29, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Roseville

October 31, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater 

November 1, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neumos 

November 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell 

November 4, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit 

November 5, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – recordbar 

November 7, 2023 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin 

November 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Trees 

November 10, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl 

November 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade 

November 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum 

November 13, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live 

November 15, 2023 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle 

November 17, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat 

November 18, 2023 – New York, NY – Warsaw 

November 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl 

November 21, 2023 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live 

November 22, 2023 – Pittsburg, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

November 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall 

November 24, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy 

November 25, 2023 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall 

November 26, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall 

February 6, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes Church

February 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK – Project House

February 8, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

February 9, 2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX

February 11, 2024 – Berlin, GER – So36

February 12, 2024 – Hamburg, GER – Knust

February 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, GER – Beta

February 15, 2024 – Cologne, GER – Club Volta

February 16, 2024 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner


From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

