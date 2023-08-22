Citizen Releases New Super-Charged Anthem 'Hyper Trophy'

“Hyper Trophy” is the second offering from their forthcoming fifth album Calling The Dogs due October 6.
Renowned alternative rock band Citizen releases new anthemic track “Hyper Trophy,” perfect for fast drives with windows down. “Hyper Trophy” is the second offering from their forthcoming fifth album Calling The Dogs due October 6. Directed by guitarist Mason Mercer, the accompanying video finds the band in the middle of an undefined pursuit.
On the making of the video, Mercer shares, “Using infrared and thermal imaging, we filmed on a pitch black desert ranch in SoCal in the middle of the night wrapping at 4am… We couldn’t see anything, but the camera could see everything. Our themes were kept purposefully ambiguous and left simply at ‘pursuit’ and ‘mission’.”
About “Hyper Trophy,” Kerekes shares, “Sometimes, though you are trying hard to accomplish something, it can’t be done. This song is about a relentless pursuit of an objective, but still failing - which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. If you find something you love and pour everything you have into that, I find that admirable regardless of the outcome.”
“Hyper Trophy” follows the band’s last single "If You're Lonely,” which served as a compelling introduction to Citizen’s forthcoming LP Calling The Dogs. The album is the band’s most poignant body of work yet, as the record addresses themes of self-reflection, personal growth, and resilience. On Calling The Dogs, the band’s passionate songwriting and styling shine while stripped back to what they do best: guitar-driven indie rock.
Additionally, Citizen will embark on a world tour in support of their new record. The first leg will see the band lighting up the stages coast-to-coast starting in Indianapolis on October 18 with stops in Las Vegas for When We Were Young Festival, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, New York, and more, before concluding their US trek in Chicago on November 26. The band will then take the show overseas for a UK/EU run, beginning February 2024. All tour dates are listed below.
With Calling The Dogs and a world tour on the horizon, Citizen is gearing up for a career-defining new era.
October 18, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-Fi Annex
October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
October 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
October 25, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego
October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
October 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
October 29, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Roseville
October 31, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
November 1, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
November 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
November 4, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit
November 5, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – recordbar
November 7, 2023 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin
November 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Trees
November 10, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
November 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade
November 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
November 13, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
November 15, 2023 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle
November 17, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat
November 18, 2023 – New York, NY – Warsaw
November 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
November 21, 2023 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
November 22, 2023 – Pittsburg, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
November 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
November 24, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy
November 25, 2023 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall
November 26, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
February 6, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes Church
February 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK – Project House
February 8, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
February 9, 2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX
February 11, 2024 – Berlin, GER – So36
February 12, 2024 – Hamburg, GER – Knust
February 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, GER – Beta
February 15, 2024 – Cologne, GER – Club Volta
February 16, 2024 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo
Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner
