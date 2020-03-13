Circa Waves Release Fourth Studio Album SAD HAPPY

Today Circa Waves have released their fourth studio album Sad Happy, via Prolifica Inc /[PIAS].



Alongside the release, you can watch the lyric video for new track "Battered And Bruised" below which sees frontman Kieran Shudall at his multitasking finest. Rushing into the driving seat of his car, Shudall proceeds to assume the character of a clown, frantically applying the essentials, face paint, lipstick, eye shadow, a green wig and of course, a red nose, before jumping out of the car for a rather unexpected twist.



An album of our times, Sad Happy is formed of two diametrically distinctive sides, of which the Happy side was release digitally earlier in the year. It now unites with Sad as one complete body of work, Sad Happy, united as a full physical & digital album release on CD and vinyl formats.

On the theme of the latest single, frontman Kieran Shudall says:



"Inspired after witnessing an intense breakup, we ran back to the studio to record through the night. We wanted to capture that raw feeling of anger that comes with having your heart ripped out and in the morning the result was 'Battered and Bruised'."



On the album, Kieran adds:



"We live in a world split into two extreme halves. One moment, you're filled with the existential crisis of 'climate doom' and the next, you're distracted by another piece of inconsequential content that has you laughing aloud. I find THIS CLOSE proximity of immense sadness and happiness so jarring, bizarre and fascinating. Our brains rattle back and forth through emotions at such a rate that happiness and sadness no longer feel mutually exclusive. This idea was the blueprint for 'Sad Happy' and is the theme that underpins the album. Sad Happy is written in my Liverpool home. It's also hugely inspired by my surroundings and the love I have for the city. It runs through thoughts on mortality, love and observations of people."



Sad Happy was written and produced in full by Kieran Shudall and mixed by GRAMMY winners Dan Grech-Marguerat and Matt Wiggins. Today's album release comes a little under a year after the release of their 2019's UK Top Ten charting album What's It Like Over There?. In a day and age when the barriers to releasing music have been well and truly torn down, the prolific nature of Kierans' writing, coupled with Circa Waves relentless appetite for playing live and their own label imprint, are cementing the Liverpool four piece's reputation as one of the UK's most dynamic and exciting bands.

On Saturday April 4, Circa Waves will take over Liverpool and celebrate the city's most exciting new and emerging acts with Circa Fest, a one day sold-out festival in Liverpool curated by the band. Paying tribute to some of the most iconic long-standing venues Liverpool has to offer, the event will run across Liverpool University, Zanzibar And Jimmy's, where the likes of Red Rum Club, Spinn, Pizzagirl, Harrm, Children Of The State, Abby Meysenburg, The Mysterines (Dj Set), Zuzu (Dj Set) and of course Circa Waves will perform throughout the day into the early hours.



Circa Waves headline UK tour kicks off at Glasgow's O2 Academy on March 27, 2020 and will take in a headline show at London's Brixton Academy on April 3 and finish with a hometown show at Liverpool's Guild of Students on April 4, 2020. They will then head to the U.S. in June for a string of shows supporting The Naked and Famous playing twelve cities including Seattle (June 11), Los Angeles (June 15), Chicago (June 23), D.C. (June 29) and NYC (June 30).



Circa Waves are Kieran Shudall, Joe Falconer, Sam Rourke, and Colin Jones. They play the below UK and US shows in 2020:

UK ALBUM LAUNCH SHOWS:



March 12 - Kingston Upon Thames @ Pryzm

March 13 - Nottingham @ Metronome

March 14 - Leeds @ Brudenell

March 15 - Manchester @ Gorilla

March 16 - Sheffield @ The Foundry

March 18 - Dundee @ Fat Sam's

March 19 - Preston @ Blitz





UK TOUR DATES:



March 27 - Glasgow @ O2 Academy

March 28 - Keele @ Keele University SU

March 30 - Cardiff @ The Tramshed

March 31 - Leicester @ O2 Academy

April 2 - Norwich @ The Waterfront

April 3 - London @ O2 Academy Brixton

April 4 - Liverpool @ Liverpool University (Circa Fest)





U.S. DATES SUPPORTING THE NAKED AND FAMOUS:



June 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

June 12- Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

June 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

June 18 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

June 19 - Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre

June 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe At Old National Centre

June 23 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

June 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

June 27 - Columbus, OH @ Newport

June 29 - Washington, DC @ The Club

June 30 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

July 1 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair





