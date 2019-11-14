Cigarettes After Sex Share Track by Track Feature With Paper Magazine

Cigarettes After Sex have shared a track by track feature with Paper on their highly anticipated sophomore LP - Cry - via Partisan Records. Paper praised the record, "With Cry their intimate approach is still supported by hushed, mid-tempo grooves, but their point of view has gone a bit more global." Frontman Greg Gonzalez goes into great detail of each track offering further nuance to the acclaimed album.



Their first single, "Heavenly" achieved over sixteen million streams and was recently featured in NPR's Heavy Rotation. Their monthly listeners has amassed to 4.5M monthly listeners. Cigarettes After Sex are currently on tour in Europe for the rest of 2019 with a second tour starting in March 2020. All dates are listed below.

After decamping to Mallorca the same week that their self-titled minimalist pop masterwork debut was released in 2017, Gonzalez and his bandmates - Jacob Tomsky (drums) & Randy Miller (bass) - consciously let the striking location guide the initial Cry sessions. "The sound of this record is completely tied to the location for me," Gonzalez explains. "Ultimately, I view this record as a film. It was shot in this stunning, exotic location, and it stitches all these different characters and scenes together, but in the end is really about romance, beauty & sexuality. It's a very personal telling of what those things mean to me."



While the music came quickly - often improvised on the spot - it would be another two years before Gonzalez would attempt to complete the accompanying lyrics. Helped by the burgeoning love of a new relationship, the influence of films by Éric Rohmer, and the songs of Selena and Shania Twain among others, Cry blends the carnal subtlety of their debut with a warmer palette. The album was self-produced and engineered by Gonzalez, and mixed by Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, Yeah Yeah Yeahs).



Cigarettes After Sex's self-titled debut has sold over 550k records to date (streaming equivalent), amassing over 360 million Spotify streams, 4.5 million monthly listeners, and 350 million YouTube streams. The band's list of on-the-record fans include everyone from Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Lana Del Rey, Françoise Hardy, Lily Allen, Busy Philipps + more. They've been featured in Vice Noisey, V Magazine, Interview, NPR's Tiny Desk, and their music has appeared in 'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'Killing Eve,' and Ralph Lauren ads.

Cigarettes After Sex - Cry Tracklisting

1. Don't Let Me Go

2. Kiss It Off Me

3. Heavenly

4. You're the Only Good Thing in My Life

5. Touch

6. Hentai

7. Cry

8. Falling In Love

9. Pure

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX TOUR DATES:

11/16/19 - Zurich, CH - Plaza (SOLD OUT)

11/17/19 - Zurich, CH - Plaza (SOLD OUT)

11/18/19 - Vienna, AT - Arena (SOLD OUT)

11/19/19 - Vienna, AT - Arena (SOLD OUT)

11/20/19 - Prague, CZ - Roxy (SOLD OUT)

11/22/19 - Copenhagen, DK - The Grey Hall (SOLD OUT)

11/23/19 - Berlin, DE - Tempodrome

11/25/19 - Cologne, DE - Palladium

11/27/19 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

11/28/19 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush Empire (SOLD OUT)

3/23/20 - Bristol, UK - Academy

3/24/20 - London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo

3/25/20 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

3/27/20 - Leeds, UK - University

3/28/30 -Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

3/29/20 - Liverpool, UK - Academy

4/1/20 - Hamburg, DE - Fabrik

4/3/20 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

4/4/20 - Stockholm, SE - Slaktkyrkan

4/6/20 - Aarhus, DE - Voxhall

4/8/20 - Luxembourg City, LU - den Atelier





