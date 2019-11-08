Christina Aguilera Brings The X Tour to the U.K.

Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera kicked off her mega U.K. tour tonight in Glasgow. The vocal powerhouse brings The X Tour to the U.K., returning after thirteen years! The X Tour heads to London, Manchester and Birmingham next. Limited tickets are now at LiveNation.co.uk.



An electrifying show! Christina Aguilera dances through her musical arsenal including hits from the debut album which celebrated its 20th Anniversary earlier this year! The vocal powerhouse is back, with one of the most anticipated shows of the year bringing anthems such as "Dirrty", "Genie in a Bottle", "Ain't No Other Man", "Fighter" and more fan favorites from catalogue of hits and her critically acclaimed 2018 studio album, Liberation.



‪Christina Aguilera‪ is a six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and iconic songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC's Emmy Award nominated show The Voice.

The X Tour - Christina Aguilera

9th November 2019 (SOLD OUT) - London, The SSE Arena, Wembley

10th November 2019 (JUST ADDED) - London, The SSE Arena, Wembley

12th November 2019 - Manchester, Manchester Arena

14th November 2019 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena



Last remaining tickets available now at LiveNation.co.uk





