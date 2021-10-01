Christian Lopez Shares New Single 'Braver' Off of New Album

Christian Lopez has shared his new song "Braver," off his forthcoming album "The Other Side", produced by Robert Adam Stevenson (Jeff Beck, Queens Of The Stone-age, Johnny Depp). The new record is due out October 8.

"'Braver' is about taking a leap of faith in the face of fear," Lopez said in a statement.

The new record, (in which Lopez played every instrument except drums), has been over a year in the making and fans have gotten some samplings of what's to come with already released material like the song, "Sick of Me." Accompanying many of the tracks are cinematic masterpieces masked as music videos.

A collection of 12 eclectic songs that veer from sprightly indie-rock to brutally vulnerable ballads, "The Other Side", produced by Robert Adam Stevenson (Jeff Beck, Queens Of The Stone-age, Johnny Depp) is the sound of a man who knows precisely who he is. Now 26, he's excised the trappings of a youth run wild and all but killed the ego that can undermine the evolution of an artist.

"Take the blade from my hand and do what I can't: cut me down," Lopez pleads in the slow-burning "Tanglin'." He doubles down on that sentiment of transformation in the brooding title track: "I'm gonna go to the woods and come out the other side," he sings over and over again like a mantra.

Listen to the new track here: