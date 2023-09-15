Chris Lake & Aluna Release New Single 'More Baby'

Aluna recently kicked off a North American headline tour in support of her critically acclaimed sophomore album, MYCELiUM.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'

Chris Lake & Aluna Release New Single 'More Baby'

After whetting fans’ appetites with the top 10 U.S. Dance Radio hit “Beggin,’” GRAMMY®-nominated, chart-topping artist Chris Lake and acclaimed singer-songwriter Aluna return with an incendiary new banger – “More Baby” – released today via Black Book Records/Astralwerks.

Lake and Aluna produced the track together and wrote it with Marco Parisi and Giampaolo Parisi (Swedish House Mafia, Fred Again…, Black Eyed Peas). Lake teased “More Baby” earlier this year during his Coachella set with FISHER.

Rolling Stone spotlighted “Beggin’” as one of the “Songs You Need to Know” upon its release in April.  Launched with covers on Spotify’s Flagship Dance playlist Mint and Apple’s Flagship Dance playlist DanceXL, the track has since amassed over 30 million combined global streams. CULTR praised the “funky house anthem” and EDM.com hailed it as an “unforgettable tune.”

This Song is Sick said, “Two of House’s heaviest hitters have joined forces on a new tech house track that is as seductive as it is minimal… Good luck keeping your hips in place when the drum kit kicks in…” “[‘Beggin’’] boasts mysterious and sultry vocals by Aluna, glimmering synths, bouncy basslines and more…” noted Forbes, which published this Q&A with Lake.

Aluna recently kicked off a North American headline tour in support of her critically acclaimed sophomore album, MYCELiUM, released via Mad Decent While in the States, she’ll take the stage as a special guest of electronic duo Louis The Child at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO (September 23 & 24) and perform at III Points Festival in Miami (October 20). For further details, please visit https://www.alunageorge.com/.

Lake will return to Marquee Dayclub in Las Vegas tomorrow, September 16. He’ll play a back-to-back set with FISHER when the two artists bring a massive “Under Construction” event to Los Angeles on Saturday, October 21 at a yet-to-be announced venue. Tickets for “Under Construction Los Angeles,” which will be presented by Framework x Goldenvoice. See below for Lake’s fall itinerary, which also includes a series of dates in Australia and a trio of New Year’s celebrations.

Praising his sold-out, two-night stand at Brooklyn Mirage as “one of the venue’s most legendary opening weekends yet,“ V Magazine said, “[Lake] has become an unwavering staple in the house music scene… known for his ability to adapt and innovate, constantly churning out something fresh and different for his audience.” In this cover story, DJ Mag marveled, “Chris Lake perfected the art of the slow burn, and nothing will extinguish his light.” 

About Chris Lake

As house music becomes ever more ubiquitous, beguiling listeners around the globe, British producer/DJ Chris Lake has cemented his status as one of the genre’s most compelling and massively successful artists, with combined global streams of his songs surpassing one billion.

Since making his breakthrough with a string of #1 singles in the late 2000s, the GRAMMY®-nominated musician has toured the globe, bringing his explosive DJ set to virtually every major music festival. His relentless dedication to following his potent creative instincts has seen Lake return repeatedly to Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with recent hits like “A Drug From God” – his collaboration with Grimes’ new AI girl group, NPC – the long-awaited ID “In The Yuma” (Ft. Aatig) and the transcendent “I Remember.”

He teamed up with legendary producer Armand Van Helden for the epic 2020 EP The Answer and his late 2022 remix of KH’s “Looking at Your Pager” quickly became a club staple, supported by the likes of Peggy Gou, Skrillex and Four Tet.  

Founder of the pioneering record label Black Book Records, Lake has helped launch the careers of Cloonee, Miane, HoneyLuv, Mochakk and numerous other rising artists. Over the past two years, Lake has brought many of Black Book’s artists on his sold-out, outdoor summer block party tour, playing to over 50,000 fans.

About Aluna

Aluna originally got her start as one half of the beloved duo AlunaGeorge, achieving international renown with widespread acclaim, award nominations, major collaborations, and massive tours, but it wasn’t until later that she stepped truly into her power with her debut album Renaissance in 2020 via Mad Decent.

Co-produced by Aluna alongside executive producer Lido, and featuring contributions from Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom, SG Lewis, KAYTRANADA, Scott Storch, GRADES, Mr. Carmack and Rema, Renaissance represented the culmination of her journey of “a black girl in an all-white British suburb back in the day” to launching a rule-breaking revolution where rigid boundaries dissolve between culture, race, gender, and genre.

Beyond generating over 100 million streams, it garnered widespread tastemaker acclaim. Pitchfork noted, “The album showcases her curatorial skills…and her range,” while Clash raved, “Renaissance sees Aluna cementing herself as one of the most exciting artists around with this iconic offering that will inspire dance records for years to come.”

Now, Aluna gears up to further cement herself as one of the most important curators and voices in dance music with her second full-length solo offering, MYCELiUM (Mad Decent), out now. NPR said, "With an emphasis on queer and/or Black artists from many different countries, she's built a powerful statement about claiming your power while still leaving space for others." Billboard observed, "[MYCELiUM] features creative, interconnected work…altogether forming a foundation of diversity that’s the core of Aluna’s mission.” 

Photo credit: Samuel Valdivia 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Wise Music Group Renews Worldwide Publishing Deal with Carlos Cipa Photo
Wise Music Group Renews Worldwide Publishing Deal with Carlos Cipa

Renowned composer and pianist Carlos Cipa has signed a long-term publishing agreement with Music publishers Bosworth Music and WKDJ Augment Publishing & Strategy GmbH.

2
Ultra Naté Releases Epic ULTRA Deluxe LP Photo
Ultra Naté Releases Epic 'ULTRA' Deluxe LP

Ultra’s Deluxe edition includes noted collaborations with the likes of Osunlade, Quentin Harris, Henrik Schwarz, Slowz, Mood II Swing’s Lem Springsteen and Grammy winners Blue Lab Beats & Tracy Young ; ULTRA Deluxe also sports the recent #1 nu disco single, 'DANGEROUS (So Dare Me)” w/ Les Bisous ; last year’s “YOU’RE FREE” with duo Icona Pop.

3
Maren Morris Drops New EP The Bridge As She Leaves Country Music Photo
Maren Morris Drops New EP 'The Bridge' As She Leaves Country Music

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris returns with a two-track EP, The Bridge, which features two new tracks, “The Tree,” produced by Greg Kurstin and “Get the Hell Out of Here,” produced by Jack Antonoff. Watch the Jason Lester-directed videos now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates with The Chicks.

4
Neil Young Sets 50th Anniversary Release of Time Fades Away Photo
Neil Young Sets 50th Anniversary Release of 'Time Fades Away'

This definitive 9 song iteration of the album contains a bonus track of “The Last Trip To Tulsa,” which originally appeared on Archives Vol.2 Box set.  This version of the song appears on vinyl only for the first time ever. TIME FADES AWAY 50 will be available at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

aespa's Hit Single 'Spicy' Remixed By Nitepunkaespa's Hit Single 'Spicy' Remixed By Nitepunk
Lyle Lovett Confirms New Details for Fall Tour Including Carnegie Hall ShowLyle Lovett Confirms New Details for Fall Tour Including Carnegie Hall Show
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette With Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks & MoreVideo: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette With Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks & More
Photos: Get a New Look at THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical With Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino & MorePhotos: Get a New Look at THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical With Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino & More

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO