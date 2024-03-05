Chris Brown Reveals Details of North American Dates of the '11:11 Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chris Brown, a multi-talented force in R&B, has revealed the details for his summer trek, The 11:11 Tour. Presented by Live Nation, the extensive 26-city tour will showcase two of the most promising up and coming female artists in R&B as special guests: Ayra Starr and Muni Long, joining in select cities.

Brown will make stops across North America including UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on Friday, June 14.

The 11:11 Tour celebrates the release of Brown's 11th studio album of the same name which secured a coveted #1 spot on the Billboard's R&B Albums chart. Additionally, the track "Summer Too Hot" earned a nomination at this year's GRAMMY Awards. This trek also follows his highly successful 2023 Under The Influence European tour run which was sold out across all 27 shows.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 6 with additional presales throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Monday, March 11 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed merchandise & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

TOUR DATES:

^with Arya Starr | *with Muni Long | +special guest TBD

Wed Jun 05 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena^

Fri Jun 07 | Chicago, IL | United Center^

Mon Jun 10 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena^

Wed Jun 12 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center^

Fri Jun 14 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena^

Sun Jun 16 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center^

Thu Jun 20 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre^

Sat Jun 22 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena^

Wed Jun 26 | Boston, MA | TD Garden*

Sat Jun 29 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center+

Sun Jun 30 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena+

Wed Jul 03 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena*

Fri Jul 05 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena*

Tue Jul 09 | Hampton, VA | Hampton Coliseum*

Thu Jul 11 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at the BJCC*

Tue Jul 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center*

Wed Jul 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center*

Fri Jul 19 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena*

Tue Jul 23 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena*

Fri Jul 26 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena*

Sat Jul 27 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena*

Tue Jul 30 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center*

Wed Jul 31 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena*

Sat Aug 03 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*

Sun Aug 04 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center*

Tue Aug 06 | Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena*

ABOUT CHRIS BROWN

Christopher Maurice Brown is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. His R&B has been characterized by several influences from other genres, mainly pop music and hip hop. His lyrics develop predominantly over emotional and hedonistic themes. Brown has had wide comparisons to Michael Jackson for his singing and dancing abilities, as well as for his stage presence.