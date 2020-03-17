Children Of The State Announce New Single 'Big Sur'

Doncaster & Bolsover five piece CHILDREN OF THE STATE mark their return on 10th April with the release of new single, 'Big Sur', produced by The Coral's Ian Skelly and engineered by Chris Taylor at Liverpool's iconic Parr Street Studios.

'Big Sur' sees the band explore lyrical themes of escape and loneliness through a vintage rock groove. Loaded with a soaring, distorted organ intro which leads into a doo-wop inspired vocal melody and piercing fuzz guitar solo, the track displays influence from the likes of Roy Orbison, Bruce Springsteen, The Seeds, The Beach Boys and White Album era Beatles while remaining very much Children of the State's now distinctive sound.

Speaking on the track, the band explain: "Big Sur was born out of a lot of grey days on an industrial estate in Doncaster wanting to be at the beach. We were listening to a lot of Dick Dale and Beach Boys at the time and wanted to capture that 60s surf sound but bring it into 2020., but struggled to capture the vibe in Sheffield. We figured we'd get closer to the coast, so got in touch with Ian Skelly from The Coral, and spent a few days there creating it."

Consisting of John McCullagh, Nathan Keeble, Corey Clifton, Conor O'Reilly and Harry Eland, Children of the State present themselves as a blend of smooth and anthemic vintage rock which is equidistant between the glam rock of the 70s and sunny nostalgia of the 60s, with a hint of electronica added in for good measure.

Fresh from support slots with the likes of The Mysterines, Temples and Elephant Stone, the band are set for a packed 2020; already confirmed for festival slots including Manchester's YANA Festival, Liverpool's Circafest and Sheffield's Tramlines as well as additional live shows. See below for full dates.

LIVE DATES:

21/03/20 - Delicious Clam, Sheffield w/ Julia Bardo

28/03/20 - YANA Festival, Manchester

04/04/20 - Circafest, Liverpool w/ Circa Waves + Red Rum Club

11/07/20 - Askern Music Festival, Doncaster

31/07/20 - Tramlines Festival Main Stage, Sheffield





