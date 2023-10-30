Chestnut Grove to Perform 'Ta-Ta For Now' Tour In Novemver

Pennsylvania rockers, Chestnut Grove have announced their “Ta Ta… for Now,” string of tour dates including a headlining show at Ardmore Music Hall on November 24th alongside the release of their upcoming newest LP in early 2024, Can’t Stand the Music, before they go on a planned hiatus.

Local friends Hoots & Hellmouth and Stella Ruze will join Chestnut Grove for their hometown show in Ardmore, PA.  The band is also running a Kickstarter campaign to crowdsource funds to put the final touches on their new album in addition to tour dates in PA, upstate NY and VA.

"This grand finale will be highlighting all of our new music, as well as some old fan favorites. It's a dream come true getting to say farewell while sharing the stage with heroes of ours, Hoots and Hellmouth. They inspired us to go out, buy a van and try to become a touring band. It's really incredible, and an honor," says singer-songwriter, guitarist and drummer, Dee Gerhart.

“I still don’t know how to sum it all up…. John and I started playing together in 7th grade,” says singer-songwriter and drummer, James Daniels. “We played in a bunch of bands and then formed Chestnut Grove in 2011 during our senior year and we’ve been together for the past twelve years. I do appreciate all the fans and support we got over the years and I am very pumped to play these final shows with my family that is Chestnut Grove.

Twelve years is an amazing feat, most bands don't make it together that long especially being a rag tag group of best friends from the same school. That said it's definitely bittersweet. Please, if you ever liked what we do don't miss these shows, it really could be the last time we do this even though no one wants to believe it."

Chestnut Grove has released singles ‘Can’t Stand the Music,’ ‘All for You,’ ‘No Stranger,’ ‘Bumpin’ To the Bass Kid’ and ‘Maharishi’ which will all be included on the upcoming Can’t Stand the Music LP.  The band made their inaugural appearances at WXPN’s Xponential Music Festival and WXPN’s Free at Noon concert series in 2022.

WXPN raved, “Chestnut Grove opens up day three of XPNFest with a bang… the band packed every minute of their performance with energy.”

Chestnut Grove’s 2021 release, The Album was produced by Derek Chafin (AKA “Chestnut Grove’s sixth man”) and features singles ‘Golden Age,’ ‘Ain't Got Nobody,’ ‘Newspaper Hats,’ and fan favorite ‘I Know Somebody.’ They celebrated the album’s release with a sold-out show at Ardmore Music Hall (virtually streamed via Nugs.net), followed by appearances on Radio 104.5, 88.5 XPN’s Key Sessions and Jam in the Van.

“If people can relate, jam out to it and it reaches the people who need it, then mission accomplished for me,” says Gerhart. “Bands still exist. The idea of getting your friends who have instruments together and making noise, isn’t dead. It is possible to stick through good and hard times, and still love what you do and who you do it with. I hope that our music will inspire more people to create and relate. Music is the universal communicator. It's healing and for everyone.”

Don’t Miss Chestnut Grove Live! 

October 27th
Unihog
Hoosick Falls, NY
Halloween Show
 
October 28th
Waterhole Lounge
Saranac Lake, NY
Halloween Show
 
November 3rd
Putnam Palace
Saratoga Springs, NY
With Wild Adriatic and Precious Metals
 
November 4th
Kings Rook Club
Erie, PA
 
November 10th
Zoetropolis
Lancaster, PA
With Knorrwood and The Private Riders
 
November 11th
Durty Nelly’s
Charlottesville, VA
 
November 17th
Gibson Music Hall
Appleton, WI
special throwback set
 
November 18th
Appleton Beer Factory
Appleton, WI
 
November 24th
Ardmore Music Hall
Ardmore, PA
With Hoots and Hellmouth and Stella Ruze



